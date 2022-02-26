World

Snake Island soldiers who defied Russian warship will receive heroism award posthumously, Zelenskyy says

Snake Island soldiers who defied Russian warship will receive heroism award posthumously, Zelenskyy says
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed 13 Ukrainian border guards who were killed after refusing to surrender to a Russian warship and told Russians to “stay on their own.”

The guards will receive the posthumous “Hero of Ukraine”, Ukraine can give the highest respect, Zelensky said.

The Border Guards on Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, were told by the Russians, “I am a Russian warship. I urge you to take up arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary death. Otherwise, you will be. Bombed.”

“Russian warships, you go yourself,” replied L.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Snake Island is located about 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and has an area of ​​less than 0.1 square miles. Despite its remote location and small size, the island helped to connect one Ukrainian city with a shipping corridor.

Ukrainian Ambassador: Citizens are returning to the war after being transported for the safety of women and children

The Russians opened fire, killing 13 people. The audio of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“On our island of Zmiinyi, to protect it to the end, all the border guards died heroically,” Zelensky said.

The Russians, however, have officially claimed that there were 82 Ukrainian soldiers on the island who surrendered voluntarily without bloodshed, according to the BBC.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin ordered Russia to launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Snake Island is located about 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and, according to Axios, has an area of ​​less than 0.1 square miles. Despite its remote location and small size, the island helped to connect one Ukrainian city with a shipping corridor.

By Friday night, Russian troops were advancing on the capital, Kiev, where the sound of explosions could be heard and seen in the dark. Zelensky says he wants to stay in the capital. He said on Friday that “the fate of Ukraine is now being determined.”

Peter Aitken of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

