Snakes Interesting facts: Sea snakes misunderstand scuba divers for friendship

Whenever scuba divers approached sea snakes in Australia, they would stick to his feet. He used to follow her many times. He did not understand the reason behind it. Now in one study, the diver, along with researchers, found that these animals began to think of her as their ‘girlfriend’. In fact, it was breeding season, and these male snakes thought they were preying on females.The study studied 158 such cases. Observations of olive sea snakes in the Great Barrier Reef show that such incidents are common this season. Rick Shine, lead author of the study and a reptile expert at Macquarie University in Australia, told Live Science that men are very enthusiastic and actively looking for “girlfriends”. However, these women cannot differentiate between snakes and scuba divers. The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.



Chased 13 times

Tim Lynch and Shine were doing research on sea snakes and were considering publishing data for about 25 years. So far, the behavior of snakes has not changed in this regard. They do not attack humans but are curious. They are toxic but swimming with them is not dangerous. These snakes came to Lynch 74 times between May and August during the breeding season. He also chased Lynch 13 times. They used to drape it at his feet.



How much risk?

Shine says that sea snakes evolved from land snakes. Therefore, the ability to see properly under water is not fully developed. It depends a lot on the smell. They can also find out by licking what is in front of them. Based on the analysis of their tongue chemicals, with the help of a gland attached to the mouth, the snake finds out what is nearby.

