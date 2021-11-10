SNAP Exam Course: SNAP 2021: What is SNAP Exam? Find out which fields are most important for this exam – How to crack the snap exam effort and eligibility

Highlights SNAP is required for management program access

This is the pattern of SNAP exam

Learn the full syllabus of the exam here

SNAP Exam 2021: The SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test) is taken annually for admission to the Symbiosis International University Management Program. This entire exam is computer based and requires online application. The SNAP 2021 exam will be held on three dates in December 2021 and January 2022. The exam will be held on 19th December 2021, 8th and 16th January 2022. The exam will be conducted in 94 cities across the country in different time slots of one hour each. Before sitting for any exam, it is very important to know the pattern and syllabus of that exam.



SNAP exam sample

SNAP will be conducted in 94 test cities across India. The duration of the SNAP test 2021 is 60 minutes for each of the three SNAP tests. The SNAP scoring pattern for each correct answer is +1 points. With this you can get maximum 60 marks. The negative marking in SNAP 2021 is 0.25 points for each wrong answer. Candidate can appear for SNAP 2021 exam twice. 3 Test times vary for SNAP test dates. The final percentage of the best performance of the candidate will be considered for calculation.

Learn the full syllabus of SNAP Exam (SNAP Exam Syllabus)

Section-1 General English

These include reading comprehension, lexical reasoning, lexical ability, etc.

Reading comprehension

There are 2 paragraphs in this section, in which about 10 questions are asked. In this section, excerpts are related to current affairs, literature or one’s thoughts. All the questions asked in this section are related to the transcript.

Literal ability

A total of 20-22 questions are asked in this section including synonyms, antonyms, spaces, idioms, good ideas, vocabulary usage, sentence correction and grammar etc.

Literal logic

This section asks 2-4 questions. It includes Critical Reasoning, Symmetry, Jumbled Passage, Meaning-Use Matching, Summary Questions and Fact-Estimation-Decision etc.

Section 2- Analytical and logical reasoning

This section covers the following topics.

Clock & Calendar, Seating Arrangements, Family Tree – Blood Relationship Questions, Mathematical Reasoning, Coding – Decoding, Visual Reasoning, Critical Reasoning, Verbal and Miscellaneous Reasoning

Section 3- Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Adequacy

The syllabus of the various sections of this section is as follows.

Quantitative capacity

Questions are asked from logarithms, linear equations, progress, dimensions, inequality, binomial theorems, number systems, algebra, trigonometry, set theory, mixing and distribution, geometry, permutation and combination, probability functions, and so on.

Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency questions are asked in this section from the series of topics, graphs, pie charts, tables, bar graphs, etc.

Exam preparation tips according to the syllabus

General English

In the General English section, candidates will have to face various grammar questions for verbal ability and comprehension. The two reading assumptions will be either predictive or fact-based. The General English section analyzes the candidate’s basic knowledge related to vocabulary and grammar. All aspirants need to work on their grammar and vocabulary to succeed in the general English section. Read magazines and newspapers and pay attention to how you present details in excerpts. This will help you solve reading comprehension and transcript more accurately.

Analytical and logical reasoning

This section analyzes the strategic and logical approach of the candidate. Mainly question puzzles, visual reasoning, critical reasoning, deductive logic, analogy, blood relation etc. Candidates need logical thinking to solve the problem. For best preparation, the candidate should solve puzzles, number games and regular mock tests. Only with proper preparation and exercise can this department be successful.

Quantitative, data interpretation and data adequacy

The quantitative, data interpretation and data adequacy sections will be based on different algorithms and theorems. To be successful in this field, candidates need to have proper knowledge of basic formulas and theorems to solve mathematical problems. Practice questions with formulas and theorems for 10th to 12th and degree level. Candidates need to have a computational approach to solve the problem.