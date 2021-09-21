Snap has new lenses that show users how to spell fingers in American Sign Language

To mark International Week of the Deaf, Snapchat has created custom stickers and three AR lenses to encourage users to fingertip, the company said on Tuesday.

The new facilities were designed by incorporating feedback and guidance from deaf and hard of hearing employees at the company and using AI and computer vision technology developed by Hungarian startup Signall, which focuses on technology for deaf people. Signall has developed technology that can be used to translate sign language into spoken language to track hand movements. The company launched the finger spelling mobile app Ace ASL for iOS in April and for Android earlier this month.

The new Snap features were piloted internally by Snap Lab software engineer Jenika Pound, who is deaf. Pounds said that his eldest son had a hard time learning American Sign Language, which was a big motivation for him to work on new instruments. “I’m passionate about this technology because I really believe it’s going to broadly break a lot of applications,” she said in a news release. “It’s technology like this that will help families like mine communicate and grow together.”

The AR Lens Snap will help users learn to finger their names, along with common words like “love,” “hug” and “smile.” They can capture and share experiences with other users in chat. And there’s also a new group of Bitmoji stickers showing some commonly signed terms.