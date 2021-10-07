Snap is taking action to address the fentanyl dealing on Snapchat

Snapchat has announced a series of measures to combat drug dealing on its platform and to educate users about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs. When users search for drug-related keywords like “fentanyl,” Snap says it will direct them to a new educational portal called Heads Up. It is intensifying action against drug dealers on its platform, which includes improved in-app reporting tools and proactive detection.

The announcements follow a recent investigation NBC News In a flood of deaths involving teens and young adults suspected of purchasing fentanyl-laced drugs via social networks. The report alleges that drug dealers have been able to use Snapchat to find buyers, and that the platform is not doing enough to delete their accounts and keep them off the platform. The social network was also accused of taking too long to provide information to law enforcement.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been involved in an alarming increase in deaths in the United States in recent years. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2019, nearly 50,000 people in the US died from opioid-related overdoses. According to Snap, drug dealers include fentanyl in counterfeit Vicodin or Xanax prescription pills, which are then bought by unintentional customers.

A new Heads Up portal will direct users to educational content

In its blog post, Snapchat stressed that it is taking more enforcement action against dealers on its platform. It said the enforcement rate more than doubled in the first half of 2021, and its systems consistently detected 260 percent more material than before. It says that nearly two-thirds of drug-related content is actively searched for by its artificial intelligence systems and adds that it has improved its response times to legitimate law enforcement requests by 85 percent year over year. . Still, Snap admits it has more work to do.

As well as more actively removing drug dealers from its platform, Snap points to research on its commission, which suggests that some users are unaware of how dangerous fentanyl can be – something that Its Heads Up portal is designed to address that. Snap says it will promote Portal, as well as the dangers of fentanyl in general, through a new filter, and it will also discuss the crisis in an upcoming episode of its Snap Original show. good luck america. Specialist organizations contributing to Heads Up include Songs for Charlie, Shatterproof, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), with resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be added in the coming weeks.