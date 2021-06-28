Snap VPN 4.4.8.1 APK for Android – Download



Snap VPN allows you to navigate freely on the internet. Connected to any hindered sites that are blocked due to censorship or other factors. Moreover, your privacy will remain intact with Snap VPN and you will be safe from any vulnerable attacks. Also, you will be able to connect to any site that has blocked access.

The best thing about this Snap VPN is its Auto VPN connection. This makes it easy to set up and use the app, just download and use it. No username, no password, no registration needed which makes your proxy setup process real fast.

Once you download the Snap VPN you will straight away see an advertisement screen. Once you tap and clear it you will get to the main screen of the app. At the bottom, you will see a big button. Push that button to turn the VPN on or off. There is a VIP tab and a server location tab. VIP offers in-app purchases and membership options. The server location tab offers a list of select servers with connection qualities that each server will offer.

Snap VPN Features

As with all other VPN services you can use this app to unblock websites.

You can bypass firewalls to browse the internet in your college or university.

The best server location is automatically selected base on your device’s current location.

It will encrypt data that passes through your device over Wifi, 4G, or mobile data.

If you’re using the free version of Snap VPN then the choice of servers will be few. Some of the locations include the UK, Netherlands, and Germany. But if you’re located in the east then that you’ll have the option of a Singaporean or Indonesian server.

The app is available in English. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. Some apps like Free VPN proxy by Snap VPN are Turbo VPN, hotspot shield, psiphon, and VPN Master. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle-free as our speed is fast.