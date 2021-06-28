Snapchat 11.34.0.33 APK for Android – Download



Snapchat is a quick way to send photos, as well as video chat on the go. The photo and video self-destruct feature mean that your friends can’t reshare the photos you share via Snapchat. Enjoy fast and fun mobile conversation!

Snap a photo or a video, add a caption, and send it to a friend. They’ll view it, laugh, and then the Snap disappears from the screen. You can also add a Snap to your Story same as Instagram with one tap to share your day with all of your friends. Life’s more fun when you live in the moment.

Logging in and Snapping your first Snap

After you download and install Snapchat, you must first create an account with a valid email address to start. There are no Facebook or Google log-in options. To share items, you don’t necessarily have to “friend” your friends within the Snapchat app. In fact, you can send a “snap” to anyone, whether it be someone you know or a stranger you’ve found through Snapchat’s search tool. That said, many users do adjust their privacy settings to receive snaps only from friends, so there is a chance that strangers may not receive your snaps.

Navigating

Once you open the app it will open to the camera screen, where you can take a photo or record video from either your main or front-facing camera. At the bottom of that screen, there are two icons, a simple square, and a friends tab.

Tap the square to see an activity feed with a list of contacts to who you have sent snaps, or from whom you’ve received a snap. In the older version of the app, you could easily respond to someone’s snap by double-tapping their name. Now, you have to tap on their name and, at the same time, swipe left. That opens another page with all of the recent activity just between you and that person. As someone who’s used the app for a while, I found this new design frustrating at first, and it remained so even after using it for a few weeks.

On that activity page where you can use one of Snapchat’s newest features text chatting. You can now send an instant text message to your Snapchat friends, and while they don’t immediately disappear after your friend reads them. They do vanish once you leave the conversation or close the app. In my testing, conversations can be confusing. If you leave the app, your friend’s messages vanish from that activity page.

You can always enjoy this app along with its filters which will add fun to your picture-taking and video-making activities. But still, you will need to install and see for yourself.

If you want to know more about Snapchat then you may visit Snapchat help for more information. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. Some apps like Snapchat are Facebook, Facebook Lite, and Instagram.