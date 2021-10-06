Snapchat adds ‘challenges’ for its TikTok competitor with cash prizes

Snapchat is adding another way for creators to earn cash. The app is launching a feature called Spotlight Challenges, which will reward a handful of creators every week for creating videos using specific lenses, performing certain activities, or playing a chosen sound inside the app’s TikTok competitor Spotlight.

Approximately three to five creators will be awarded cash for each challenge, with the winners being chosen from the most-viewable videos. Snap says the minimum payout will be $250, but the rewards will “generally range from $1k to $25k.” There will be many challenges every week.

Snap is still paying millions to creators of top Spotlight videos

The challenges provide a new way for Snap to encourage users to create videos for Spotlight — and it gives the company a lot of control in this way. It may promote certain trends or attempt to encourage different types of content than people usually do. This can help as it tries to separate Spotlight from TikTok and give people a reason to keep coming back to discover something new.

It is also a potential revenue opportunity. Challenges will not be sponsored at launch, but Snap may offer sponsored ones in the future, a Snap spokesperson told ledge.

Challenges are now unfolding in the US, with more markets to follow. The spokesperson says these payments will be in addition to the millions of dollars a month the company pays to creators who create top Spotlight videos globally. Snap was paying $1 million a day at launch, but later reduced the amount to the less-typical “millions a month.”

It looks like the payments are working, at least a few months back. In July, Snap said daily use of Spotlight grew 49 percent quarter over quarter. Time spent per day also accounted for more than 60 percent in the US – although in both cases, Snap did not share actual figures.

In addition to the challenges, Snap is also adding a few other ways for creators to get paid. Gift giving is now rolling out globally, allowing viewers to tip creators with digital tokens, giving them a cut in revenue. Snap is also expanding its creator marketplace to include video creators, allowing businesses to connect with them for sponsorships. Access to these features is limited, however: only approved “Snap Stars” are eligible for gift giving and marketplaces, and creators have to be invited by Snap to participate in that event.