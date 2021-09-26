Sneha Dubey Jamshedpur Connection: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to answer

Sneha Dubey was born in Jamshedpur Sneha Dubey is a 2012 batch IFS officer who stopped Pakistan from speaking to the world at the United Nations. The love that grew in Goa has a special connection with Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He was born in Jamshedpur district. This is where he spent his childhood. His family later migrated to Goa.

So the family migrated from Jamshedpur to Goa. In fact, Sneha Dubey's father used to work for a company in Jamshedpur. However, after some time, the company closed down, after which his father got a job in a cable company in Goa. After this the whole family migrated from Jamshedpur to Goa. His father works in a multinational company and his mother is a teacher, his brother is a businessman. He did his early education in Goa. He graduated from Fergusson College, Pune.

PG and MPhil from JNU In 2008, Sneha Dubey went to Delhi for post graduation. Here he completed PG and later MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He did his MPhil at JNU’s School of International Studies. In 2012, after MPhil, he passed the civil service exam in his first attempt. He was selected for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and this was his first appointment in the Ministry of External Affairs. He was then posted to the Indian Embassy in Madrid.

Sneha Dubey dreamed of becoming an IFS officer from the very beginning Sneha Dubey has always wanted to join the Indian Foreign Service. Travel enthusiast, Sneha believes that becoming an IFS has given her the best opportunity to represent the country that she has always wanted to do. She says she doesn’t have a ‘B’ plan. Her only goal was to pass the civic exam, and she did not want to be distracted by other options. He decided at the age of 12 that he only wanted to go into the civil service. From traveling to discovering new cultures and representing the country, she wanted to make every dream come true. Also read: – Lion’s roar … After ‘washing’ Imran Khan, India’s daughter Sneha Dubey is being appreciated everywhere

During the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan once again sang the voice of Kashmir. However, India’s daughter Sneha Dubey responded to the Pakistani Prime Minister using her right to reply. Sneha Dubey, India’s first secretary at the UNGA, sided with the country in a very strong tone and exposed the neighboring country. Sneha responded to Imran’s every lie and even advised him to look into his pocket. His style is very much appreciated all over the country. Not only that, but everyone is trying to find out about Sneha Dubey.