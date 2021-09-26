Sneha Dubey Jamshedpur Connection: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to answer
Sneha Dubey was born in Jamshedpur
Sneha Dubey is a 2012 batch IFS officer who stopped Pakistan from speaking to the world at the United Nations. The love that grew in Goa has a special connection with Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He was born in Jamshedpur district. This is where he spent his childhood. His family later migrated to Goa.
In fact, Sneha Dubey’s father used to work for a company in Jamshedpur. However, after some time, the company closed down, after which his father got a job in a cable company in Goa. After this the whole family migrated from Jamshedpur to Goa. His father works in a multinational company and his mother is a teacher, his brother is a businessman. He did his early education in Goa. He graduated from Fergusson College, Pune.
PG and MPhil from JNU
In 2008, Sneha Dubey went to Delhi for post graduation. Here he completed PG and later MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He did his MPhil at JNU’s School of International Studies. In 2012, after MPhil, he passed the civil service exam in his first attempt. He was selected for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and this was his first appointment in the Ministry of External Affairs. He was then posted to the Indian Embassy in Madrid.
Sneha Dubey dreamed of becoming an IFS officer from the very beginning
Sneha Dubey has always wanted to join the Indian Foreign Service. Travel enthusiast, Sneha believes that becoming an IFS has given her the best opportunity to represent the country that she has always wanted to do. She says she doesn’t have a ‘B’ plan. Her only goal was to pass the civic exam, and she did not want to be distracted by other options. He decided at the age of 12 that he only wanted to go into the civil service. From traveling to discovering new cultures and representing the country, she wanted to make every dream come true.
