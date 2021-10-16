Sneha Dubey: Young officer showed mirror to PAK in UNGA, passed out from JNU, took out USPC exam in first attempt

In the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the discussion of the country’s first secretary Sneha Dubey, who gave a befitting reply on behalf of India to Pakistan’s raging of Kashmir, is being discussed a lot these days. In fact, when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir in UNGA, Sneha Dubey, using Right to Reply, replied that, Pakistan has a history that it has been giving open support to terrorists. Pakistan has misused the platform of UN as before, taking recourse to lies and made false statements against India.

Sneha Dubey said that Pakistani leaders are making such fabricated statements to divert the attention of the world from the activities happening in Pakistan. Terrorists roam freely in their country, and common citizens, especially the people of the minority community living there, are subjected to atrocities on a daily basis. But apart from this, Pakistan is raging on Kashmir.

Who is Sneha Dubey? Sneha Dubey is India’s first secretary in the United Nations General Assembly. In the year 2011, Sneha Dubey had cleared the civil services examination in her very first attempt. She grew up in Goa and spent most of her childhood in Goa. Sneha did her graduation from Ferguson College in Pune and then did her Masters in Geography from Jawaharlal University (JNU), New Delhi.

Women Officers of 2012 Batch: Sneha Dubey, who became an inspiration for the youth, is a 2012 batch female officer. After becoming IFS, he was appointed in the Ministry of External Affairs. After which he was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid in 2014. Sneha Dubey, who studied at JNU, is India’s first secretary in the United Nations General Assembly. Since the beginning, he was interested in international affairs, so he decided to join the Indian Foreign Service.

The special thing in his success story was that before this no member of his family was in the civil service. His father works in a multinational company, and his mother is a teacher. While Sneha’s brothers do business.

Let us tell you that the success of Sneha Dubey is acting as an inspiration for the youth. The video of Sneha Dubey’s outspoken reply to Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly is being widely seen on social media.