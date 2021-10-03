SNL Says What We Were All Thinking in Its Billionaire Star Trek Sketch

saturday night live It’s back this weekend and the show wasted no time targeting the weird billionaire space tourism race that’s unfolded over the past few months. Guest host Owen Wilson plays former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a sketch about a fictional new show Star Trek: Ego Quest, According to Voiceover “about the voyages of the SS New Shepard and her crew of random weirdos”, whose mission is “to fly around space in a ship that looks like a penis”.

You might recall that the real Bezos traveled to the edge of space in July aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, with a crew that included his brother Mark (played in the sketch by Wilson’s brother Luke), the 82-year-old pilot and space included. Legend Wally Funk, and Dutch high school student Oliver Damon. But Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson beat Bezos by a few days when he traveled in his company’s Spaceship to Spaceplane. And SpaceX sent its first crew of private citizens into space earlier this month, but CEO Elon Musk didn’t join them along for the ride.

In the SNL sketch, Branson (Alex Moffatt), flying in a ship with purple mood lighting, challenges Bezos to a race when they exchange some standard brother greetings for a flight, voiceover. referred to as “a mid-life crisis of cosmic proportion”. In which they accidentally crashed into the International Space Station. But wait, danger is lurking around every corner: suddenly Bezos’ ship is being pelted by photon torpedoes and yes, of course it’s Elon Musk (Mickey Day, doing a spot-on impression of Musk’s style of speech) ).

“Space is just big enough for a white, weird billionaire,” “Musk” tells “Bezos.”

In fact, neither Bezos nor Musk had much sense of humor about the other’s space aspirations. “You can’t sue for the moon,” the real Musk told journalist Kara Swisher in an interview last week, discussing Bezos and Blue Origin. In response, Amazon sent ledge A 13-page PDF listing all the times SpaceX has sued.

NS SNL The sketch shocks Bezos one last time before wrapping it up: An Amazon employee (Kenan Thompson) beams onto Bezos’ ship to deliver a package, and asks to use the bathroom before he heads out.

Wilson-as-Bezos tosses the plastic bottle at her.

You can watch the full SNL Billionaires star trek Sketch below.