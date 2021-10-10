SNL’s opinion on Facebook whistleblower hearing will bring back fond memories of MySpace

Last week Saturday Night Live mocked Jeff Bezos and the billionaire space race, and this week it took aim at the senators who held this week’s Facebook whistleblower hearings, portraying them as mostly confused by the social media platform, and They found memes (or “mem-ez” as Eddie Bryant’s Ted Cruz pronounces it) online.

Cecily Strong reprises her role as Sen. Diane Feinstein, who asks Heidi Gardner’s Francis Haugen about one animorphs Post, and as Sen. John Kennedy Kyle Mooney asks about Facebook’s algorithms: “Do you have it with you now?” Proudly showing off his Jitterbug flip phone (aw).

Bryant as San Cruz asks whether a post saying “Ted Cruz sucks” should be flagged as misinformation, to which “Haugen” replies that it’s not actually misinformation, just a person’s statement. Opinion is. “Well, more than one person,” Bryant’s Cruz replies.

The sketch’s biggest laugh came when “Hearing” introduced a video narration from the “OG social media king” — Pete Davidson as Tom Anderson of MySpace. “Not recognized? I was harmless! I’m not doing any of that weird algorithmic stuff—we’ve barely maintained the website,” he told people “to come and see his friend’s band from 20 years ago.” Inviting to said.

We didn’t know how good we had it, Tom. (And yes MySpace is still around, no I can’t remember my username).

Asli Haugen, a former Facebook product manager at Facebook, testified before Congress on Tuesday about a trove of internal documents he provided. wall street journal. The hearing focused on Facebook’s internal research showing that Instagram can have a negative impact on young people. Haugen said during the hearing that Facebook’s engagement requirement to sell ads meant it kept users on the site even when the company knew users were engaging with harmful content.

In a post on his own Facebook page. CEO Mark Zuckerberg disputed that characterization, calling it “illogical” that the company would push content that annoys people just to make a profit.

You can watch SNL’s version of the “hearing” below: