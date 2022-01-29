Snow totals for New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut



NEW YORK (WABC) — A major nor’easter is dumping a wide range of snow totals across New York City and the Tri-State area.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Norwalk 2.5 in 0345 AM 01/29 Public

Stamford 2.5 in 0346 AM 01/29 Public

Fairfield 2.0 in 0229 AM 01/29 Public

Middlesex County

Westbrook 3.0 in 0334 AM 01/29 Public

New Haven County

no reports

New London County

no reports

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Port Republic 11.4 in 0510 AM 01/29 Public

Mays Landing 9.3 in 0448 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

Atlantic City International 2.5 in 0100 AM 01/29 ASOS

Burlington County

Tabernacle 4.6 in 0200 AM 01/29 Public

Moorestown 4.0 in 0321 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 WNW South Jersey Regional 2.9 in 0115 AM 01/29 NWS Employee

2 SW Medford 2.5 in 1200 AM 01/29 Public

Delran 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 Public

Westampton Twp 2.0 in 1230 AM 01/29 Public

Mount Holly WFO 2.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs

Camden County

Cherry Hill 5.1 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public

Sicklerville 4.8 in 0140 AM 01/29 Public

Bellmawr 2.8 in 0145 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Cape May County

Cape May 10.0 in 0515 AM 01/29 Public

Eldora 9.3 in 0514 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Dennisville 8.1 in 0256 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Green Creek 8.0 in 0421 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Villas 6.0 in 0320 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Gloucester County

West Deptford Twp 5.3 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Williamstown 5.0 in 0233 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Newfield 4.8 in 0119 AM 01/29 Public

Hudson County

Harrison 2.1 in 0125 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Mercer County

Hamilton Square 3.4 in 0315 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Old Bridge 3.0 in 0241 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Monmouth County

1 SE Asbury Park 8.0 in 0452 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Aberdeen 6.0 in 0240 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

1 NNW Neptune City 5.7 in 0355 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

Freehold Twp 4.6 in 0330 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Howell 2.8 in 1200 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Keyport 1.5 in 1208 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Ocean County

Forked River 12.5 in 0510 AM 01/29 Public

Toms River 10.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public

Whiting 9.0 in 0438 AM 01/29 Public

Tuckerton 8.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Brick 5.5 in 0243 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Manchester Twp 2.5 in 1233 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Sussex County

Sparta 1.3 in 0407 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Wantage Twp 1.0 in 0249 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

New York

Nassau County

2 SSE Plainedge 6.0 in 0427 AM 01/29 Public

Seaford 3.0 in 1205 AM 01/29 Public

Queens County

Bayside 4.5 in 0250 AM 01/29 Public

Richmond County

1 E New Dorp 5.4 in 0354 AM 01/29 Public

Suffolk County

1 NW Babylon 7.0 in 0424 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 NW Islip 6.0 in 0245 AM 01/29 Public

Upton 3.0 in 0100 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs

