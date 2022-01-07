Snow totals for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Weston 6.0 in 0501 AM 01/07 Public
Norwalk 5.5 in 0503 AM 01/07 Public
Danbury 4.3 in 0400 AM 01/07 Public
4 N Bethel 4.0 in 0450 AM 01/07 Public
Weston 3.6 in 0350 AM 01/07 Public
Greenwich 3.3 in 0330 AM 01/07 Public
Fairfield 1.5 in 0339 AM 01/07 Public
Middlesex County
Middletown 7.4 in 0505 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media
New Haven County
North Haven 7.7 in 0453 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Seymour 6.9 in 0512 AM 01/07 Public
Southbury 5.5 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
North Haven 3.5 in 0348 AM 01/07 Public
New Jersey
Hudson County
Harrison 3.7 in 0429 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Union County
Union 5.0 in 0520 AM 01/07 Public
1 N Plainfield 4.2 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
East Brunswick 3.0 in 0556 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Monmouth County
Howell 5.0 in 0616 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Neptune City 3.6 in 0536 AM 01/07 Public
Freehold 2.8 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Morris County
Dover 2.0 in 0337 AM 01/07 Public
Chester 1.0 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public
New York
Nassau County
Jericho 4.1 in 0419 AM 01/07 Public
Queens County
1 SE Elmhurst 4.0 in 0420 AM 01/07 Public
Bayside 3.7 in 0432 AM 01/07 Public
Astoria 2.2 in 0339 AM 01/07 Public
Suffolk County
East Northport 3.5 in 0415 AM 01/07 Public
