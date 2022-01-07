Snow totals for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut



NEW YORK (WABC) — A thick blanket of snow coated the Tri-State area with more than 7 inches reported in some parts. Check out the snow totals being reported so far throughout our area:

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Weston 6.0 in 0501 AM 01/07 Public

Norwalk 5.5 in 0503 AM 01/07 Public

Danbury 4.3 in 0400 AM 01/07 Public

4 N Bethel 4.0 in 0450 AM 01/07 Public

Weston 3.6 in 0350 AM 01/07 Public

Greenwich 3.3 in 0330 AM 01/07 Public

Fairfield 1.5 in 0339 AM 01/07 Public

Middlesex County

Middletown 7.4 in 0505 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

New Haven County

North Haven 7.7 in 0453 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Seymour 6.9 in 0512 AM 01/07 Public

Southbury 5.5 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

North Haven 3.5 in 0348 AM 01/07 Public

New Jersey

Hudson County

Harrison 3.7 in 0429 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Union County

Union 5.0 in 0520 AM 01/07 Public

1 N Plainfield 4.2 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

East Brunswick 3.0 in 0556 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Monmouth County

Howell 5.0 in 0616 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Neptune City 3.6 in 0536 AM 01/07 Public

Freehold 2.8 in 0515 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Morris County

Dover 2.0 in 0337 AM 01/07 Public

Chester 1.0 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public

New York

Nassau County

Jericho 4.1 in 0419 AM 01/07 Public

Queens County

1 SE Elmhurst 4.0 in 0420 AM 01/07 Public

Bayside 3.7 in 0432 AM 01/07 Public

Astoria 2.2 in 0339 AM 01/07 Public

Suffolk County

East Northport 3.5 in 0415 AM 01/07 Public

