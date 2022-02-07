Snowboarder Earns First Team USA Medal – Gadget Clock





Connecticut’s own Julia Marino, of Westport, took home Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a silver in snowboarding’s slopestyle event.

See some of her video highlights from that event and other incredible footage of women’s snowboarding as it has unfolded in Beijing so far:

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.

Anderson denied three-peat, Sadowski-Synnott takes gold

Two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson fails to earn a podium position in women’s snowboard slopestyle. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and American Julia Marino take first and second respectively.

Sadowski-Synnott, Marino, Coady awarded slopestyle medals

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins the women’s snowboard slopestyle event with a score of 92.88. Julia Marino and Tess Coady are awarded silver and bronze medals after placing second and third respectively.

Best of Day 1: Anderson, Marino, Langland advance for U.S.

Look back on all the best moments from Day 1 of the Winter Olympics, from Norway’s Therese Johaug earning the first gold medal, to the U.S. having three athletes advance in women’s snowboard slopestyle and more.