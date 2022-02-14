Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air, too



Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who slept too much on the morning of the gold-winning day in Pyongyang, never thought he would condemn scoring at an Olympics.

The 21-year-old said, “I never thought about it and suddenly I feel caring.” “This is a bummer.

“It’s just like that. It’s been a while since I’ve seen this. We’ve been here. It’s hard for everyone.”

Slobostyle, halfpipe and now big wind snowboarding events have come under fire from Olympic judging boarders who say they are inconsistent and, at times, annoyed with blatantly erroneous scoring with many things on the line.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Gerard said Monday. “They have nothing to do after they score to change it…. You’re talking, it’s life-changing for some people, you know?”

The deadliest mistake came last week at SlopStyle, when Canadian gold medalist Max Parrot was credited with occupying his entire board in the first jump, although broadcast replays showed he was on his knees. Parrot admits his mistake, which prompted Canadian teammate and bronze medalist Mark McMurray to claim that he should have won gold instead. Gerard was fourth.

In the half-pipe, many felt that Japan’s gold medalist Ayumu Hirano was strangely underestimated in his second run, which included a triple cork – a tactic that had not yet been performed as part of the full run. That debate largely stopped when Hirano grew up with the same tactics in Round 3 and won the competition.

Gerard said the judges again made a mistake in qualifying for the Big Wind on Monday. He complained that his switch backside 1620 scored dramatically less than the others – he scored 75.50 points on his first attempt, where McMurris scored 81.5 for the same tactic.

“It doesn’t really make perfect sense,” said Gerrard, who finished third after qualifying for the Big Air. “It’s pretty incredible to have a six-point difference.”

Judging panels are almost identical in slopestyle, halfpipe and large air. Following Slopestyle’s defeat, the chief executive told the snowboarding website Whiteline that some of the angles displayed on social media after the judges’ competition were not provided with replays or shots.

“Yeah, I think it was a bit of a jail-free card,” McMurray said Monday. “Because I think they could do a lot to make the situation a little better.”

Nevertheless, he and Gerard both agreed that snowboarding judges should be given access to slower replays and reduce the pressure to make quick decisions within the time constraints created by television broadcasts.

“Unless we are people who care about having the right cameraman on the scene, showing the right feed for the judges, with proper training and accountability for the judges, it’s going to be a tough fight to get the right justice,” McMurris said.

Which brings him to his main culprit: the International Ski Federation or FIS. The International Olympic Committee appointed the Switzerland-based team as the governing body of snowboarding when the sport was brought to the Olympics in the 1990s.

The snowboarding community has become increasingly frustrated with their overlords in recent years. Competitors roasted FIS and IOC after the women’s slopstyle competition in Pyongyang four years ago, despite the dangerous winter conditions that jeopardized riders’ safety and led to an uncomfortable noise. Alpine skiing on the same hill was suspended that day.

FIS hosts snowboarding events at the Olympics, and McMurray has no belief that the judicial situation will improve with the agency in charge.

“We don’t have a snowboard league,” he said. “You know, the FIS doesn’t care as much about us as they can. … they don’t care about snowboarding.”

The FIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

In addition to improved camerawork, McMurray is asking for a high level of professionalism on the judging panel, regretting that the group scoring in Beijing is underpaid according to the profile of the Olympics.

“I don’t blame them,” he told the judges. “They do it almost as a hobby. They don’t make a lot of money judging these events. They have to work and do things in the summer, so it’s hard to expect them to be professional when we don’t. Treat them that way.” “