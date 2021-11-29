Snowstorm Leaves 61 Stranded in Remote U.K. Pub

Crowds filled the pub on Friday to listen to the Oasis Tribute Band on a hill in Yorkshire, England. Inside the pub, Tan Hill Inn, the beer was cold, the fire was hot, and the musicians were electric.

But outside the wind was blowing hard and the snow was blowing. Visitors to the pub knew the forecast was terrible, but not so much that three-foot-high piles of ice would prevent them from getting out of the pub, said Nicola Townsend, the inn’s general manager.

After the tribute band, Noasis, finished its set, local officials said it was not safe to go home, Ms. Townsend said Sunday night.

So the patrons, band members and seven inn staff stayed the night.

And then another.

And on Sunday night they were preparing for another stay.