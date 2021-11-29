Snowstorm Leaves 61 Stranded in Remote U.K. Pub
Crowds filled the pub on Friday to listen to the Oasis Tribute Band on a hill in Yorkshire, England. Inside the pub, Tan Hill Inn, the beer was cold, the fire was hot, and the musicians were electric.
But outside the wind was blowing hard and the snow was blowing. Visitors to the pub knew the forecast was terrible, but not so much that three-foot-high piles of ice would prevent them from getting out of the pub, said Nicola Townsend, the inn’s general manager.
After the tribute band, Noasis, finished its set, local officials said it was not safe to go home, Ms. Townsend said Sunday night.
So the patrons, band members and seven inn staff stayed the night.
And then another.
And on Sunday night they were preparing for another stay.
Although the roads were not safe for travel, a group of off-roaders took some parents home with their young children, Ms. Townsend said. A local mountain rescue group helped evacuate a man who needed medical treatment for his “ongoing condition.”
As a result, 61 people, mostly strangers, are trapped in the pub. To pass the time, they took the pub quiz, “Greece” and “Mamma Mia!” Saw similar movies. And sang karaoke, Ms. Townsend said.
“Lots of oasis at the moment,” she said, as pub-goers began calling the tribute band “Snowavis.”
Band members had to cancel a performance on Saturday night because of snowfall. “We have no way to get to our gig,” the band said on Facebook.
Those in the pub have tasted some beer but no one is “loud and drunk,” Ms. Townsend said, because they want to “respect each other.”
Some of those stranded already had rooms in the inn, while others parked their cars outside the house. The rest entered the lounge, where they slept on the sofa or on the floor. The staff gave them mattresses, blankets and pillows and kept the fire burning.
He hopes to be able to leave on Monday afternoon, but the problem, Ms. Townsend said, is that a downed power line has blocked access to a remote pub. The pub is located in Richmond, North Yorkshire, more than 200 miles northwest of London.
Outside the pub, the United Kingdom is facing a hurricane, which has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people in different parts of the country on Friday.
A man has died after being struck by a tree in Cumbria, England, police say, while two others – a man from Northern Ireland and a man from Aberdeenshire, Scotland – have been killed by falling trees on their car, officials say.
The storm knocked out part of Britain’s power grid and swept it away Thousands Without power. The British National Weather Service’s Meteorological Office has issued several warnings for strong winds and snow from the storm since Friday, calling it Hurricane Arwen.
The weather showed no signs of leaving for pub protectors. A video on social media showed an ice door and cars parked outside, yet emergency workers were seen clearing the way out of the pub.
The episode has garnered worldwide attention and Sarai has kept people updated on Facebook. In a post Sunday night, he jokingly called those who went to the pub “prisoners” and said “there are some breaking points.”
But for the most part, Ms. Townsend said, “everyone seems to be really happy.”
“The best way I can describe it is to go to a party with all your friends,” she said.
The crowd shared baked goods, two beers and even a buffet (at home) with “many different picky bits,” she said. The guards helped wash the dishes and took over the collection for the staff.
“We will always remember the wonderful group of people who came together, and hopefully, under challenging circumstances, we all enjoyed the life-changing experience,” another Facebook post said.
This is not the first time snow has fallen on the inn. Ms Townsend said it also happened on New Year’s Day in 2010. Waitrose & Partners, a UK grocery chain, featured a commercial at the inn in 2017 featuring snowbound pub-goers enjoying a meal together.
The group stuck in the pub may have started as strangers on Friday, but they will leave as friends, Ms. Townsend said, “We’re talking about reunions next year.”
