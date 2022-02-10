World

Snowy, rainy weather shifts over Great Lakes as record high temperatures expected in California

Thursday is pretty quiet day for much of the country, with above-average temperatures forecast for most across the Lower 48.

Record highs are expected for California and the Pacific Northwest, with heat alerts for Southern California.

Some rain and snow will move over the Great Lakes and into New England during a quick-moving storm.

The next round of arctic air is anticipated to arrive over the weekend.

In addition, there is the potential for another East Coast storm setting up, with measurable snow.

So, folks should stay informed regarding their latest forecast details.

