Snuil Grover’s Sunflower, Kriti Kulhari’s Shaadisthaan, Lupin 2 and more



One more weekend is right here and as soon as once more the hunt for the proper present or collection to binge-watch will begin yet again. Discovering fascinating reveals, motion pictures, or collection to binge-watch on all the weekend is a process. Properly, we’re right here that can assist you out to find simply that excellent OTT title for you you can stream on the weekend and make your day wonderful. If you wish to discover look no additional. Let’s check out the listing. Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee picks his favorite net collection from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv

Sunflower: ZEE5

Additionally Learn – What to look at at present on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Candy Tooth, Incendies, Rangbaaz and more

Sunflower is a homicide thriller with the proper quantity of darkish humor. Co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl’s net collection stars Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Mukul Chadda, amongst others. Additionally Learn – Liked The Household Man 2? Listed below are related espionage thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime in your binge remedy

Shaadistaan: Disney+ Hotstar

The present stars Kirti Kulhari, Medha Shanker, and Nivedita Bhattacharya in lead roles. The storyline of the present is about an 18-year-old Arshi who finds herself caught between her mother and father’ needs. Whereas she needs to dwell life on her phrases. The present’s official synopsis reads, “Amidst the household chaos, Arshi and her mother and father Sanjay and Kamla Sharma take a street journey with 4 musicians – Freddie, Imaad, Sasha and Jigme and are uncovered to a complete new way of life.”

Skater Woman: Netflix

This present has been set in rural India and the storyline revolves round a teen to fights in opposition to all odds to observe her goals of turning into a skater.

Lupin Half 2: Netflix

The primary a part of the present was launched earlier this yr. The storyline of this French crime collection is about Assane who scrambles to search out Raoul and wins a brand new ally as he plans to disclose Hubert’s crimes.

I Used To Go Right here: BookMyShow Stream

The story is a few 35-year-old author who’s invited to talk by her alma mater. She realises she has deeply invested within the lives of a gaggle of faculty college students. Actress Gillian Jacobs will essay the lead function within the present.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



