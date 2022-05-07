So, all those who love to rip the NCAA now want NCAA to fix NIL?



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Remember that the police movement defended?

Police departments around the country, particularly in Minneapolis and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to name just two, obviously needed the removal of rogue police and significant reform, but not a complete overhaul.

Interestingly, how sometimes harsh critics of an entity suddenly become silent when suddenly, they need that entity.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The same is true of the National Collegiate Athletic Association – you know, the four-letter word, commonly called NCAA, is located in Indianapolis.

“Let’s break the NCAA,” people say and have been saying for decades.

I’ve heard it for many years – long before names, images and similarities came along. It’s often like, “I just hate the police.”

Well, the NCAA is the only police in the historically corrupt, horrible world of college football and basketball.

The fashionable and hip NCAA haters, who are in huge numbers, rejoice with the final victory last summer. On Monday, June 21, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 against the NCAA, allowing student-athletes to benefit financially from their own names, images and the like.

It was described by sports business outlet Sportico as “one of the most important sports law decisions in the history of the United States.”

Done. After all, college athletes – especially football and men’s basketball players – are making money on their own after decades of making money for their school’s athletics department. And so many college athletes – especially football and men’s basketball players – who may not be good at all, or may not be good in the end, and bring no money for the athletic department of their respective schools.

NCAA President Mark Emmert took swift action and sent a letter to NCAA members asking that rules be passed by the country’s colleges before July 1 to regulate names, images and similarities, when new laws begin to take effect in various states with the rest of the country. Follow

“These updated rules are needed to reduce conflicts between NIL opportunities for athletes across the state and to strengthen our commitment to the principles of college athletics,” Emmert wrote. “We must not allow obvious discrimination to happen. We must pass new rules. We must work to ensure fair opportunities are provided.”

You may hate Mark Emmert, and he probably makes a lot of money, about 3 million a year. But he makes a lot of sense.

But instead of adhering to these guidelines, according to Forbes, the commissioners of several major conferences, including the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, said in a letter that each organization should set its own NIL rules instead of the rules set by NCAA. In other words, our fox could be in charge of the chicken house.

Leaders at the conference said such proposals at the NCAA level would “lead to inevitable confusion, uncertainty and possible litigation against NCAA member conferences and organizations.”

“We do not believe it is prudent, appropriate, or for the NCAA to proceed by adopting the NIL rules in the best interests of student-athletes,” the letter said.

“We have taken care of it,” the commissioners said. They saw only the need for two rules – no school staff or booster could pay athletes and no future pay promises to attract potential.

Yes, good luck with that.

So, the foxes have been in charge for almost a year now and there is complete chaos.

So much so that SEC Commissioner Greg Sanki and PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff realized they didn’t know what to do and asked Congress for help this week. Did they bring their little letter?

After this letter the NCAA decided last summer, well, you wanted all this freedom to pay athletes so badly without our huge manual, you go ahead, friend. Good luck.

And what do we have? Wild West is worse than ever before in NIL.

Nevertheless, criticism of the NCAA continues – not of individual organizations.

“In my opinion, we need a new leadership team,” said former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stupp on the “The Rush” radio show in Oklahoma. “The NCAA and the way it did it really failed overall.”

But what will happen to the failure of individual organizations?

As is often the case when a critic is asked how he or she can act, there is stuttering.

“Who knows? I don’t know,” said Stupas, who is not alone. “But from a distance, no one seems to be in control of anything. I don’t know if it’s ever going to get better.”

Stoops are correct. He’s watching from a distance, and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He also said what he has been saying for many years.

“Maybe our Power Five team needs to have a new league that has its own league,” he said.

Just holding on to the wind, Stupus continued, “Whatever their own – the commissioner or the governing board. You may have to keep a pay cap for each and every party.”

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either.

What would a separate governing body of power five-only schools do for a football program like Cincinnati? Wasn’t it just a great story of how it became the first non-Power Five to reach the college football playoffs, a new NCAA format that seems to be working?

What will happen to all non-revenue sports in the Stupas Plan, anyway?

Say what you want about the NCAA, but one thing it has done very well is fund sports like men’s golf, track and field and volleyball, which cost money when no one participates in their game or match. Do those students still go to school for free?

“Bottom line, be careful about what you want,” Stupus said, contradicting himself. Earlier, he said, “I’ve been very frustrated for a long, long time at NCAA.”

But NCAA is what you get. So, NCAA haters need to hurry up and find a new leadership entity, instead of just talking about it.

Meanwhile, the NCAA seems to be sitting back and letting the West go wild.

Hey, members, fans, players, media, and everyone else is constantly shouting and wailing about NCAA, that’s what you wanted. Good luck.

And right back to you.