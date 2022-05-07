So Imran Khan compared himself to a donkey? Example video of England going viral

A video of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is going viral. Regarding which it is being claimed that he has compared himself to a donkey. Let us tell you that this video of him is a clip of an interview. In the video, Imran Khan is seen saying that I never considered British society as my home. Because I am Pakistani, I can’t become English even if I want.

Next to this Imran Khan said that if you put ridges on the donkey, it does not become a zebra. That donkey remains a donkey. Imran Khan said in this video that I was also a part of British Society, he did me a big welcome, very few people accept British Society like this.

Significantly, during a show on a YouTube channel named The Centrum Media (TMC), Imran Khan talked about Pakistan and politics. During this, a clip is going viral on social media. Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat, who is always active on social media, has also shared this video. He wrote in the caption, “The donkey… the donkey remains the same.”

Actually, during the show, Imran Khan said on a question related to the talented people of Pakistan leaving the country that I myself spent 20-30 years outside the country. Used to play cricket but I never realized. Rather, I was well received in that society. Whereas in this way few people of British society accept.

Imran Khan said that even after this, I never considered it my home. Because I was Pakistani. No matter how hard I try, I will remain Pakistani, I cannot become an Englishman. The way a donkey does not become a zebra if lines are put on it, it remains a donkey, a donkey.

Let us tell you that recently a no-confidence motion was brought against Imran Khan in the Pakistani Parliament. There was a lot of ruckus during this. In the end, Imran Khan had to leave his chair. After him Shahbaz Sharif has got the command of Pakistan.