‘So Many Dimensions’: A Drought Study Underlines the Complexity of Climate
In the Indian Ocean country of Madagascar, years of scanty rains have destroyed crops and left millions uncertain about their next meal. Aid groups say the situation is close to a humanitarian catastrophe.
But man-made climate change does not appear to be the driving force, a team of meteorologists said Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall in southern Madagascar fluctuates naturally, the researchers said, and they did not find that warmer climates were more likely to cause prolonged droughts.
However, he stressed that the island should still aim to increase its ability to cope with dry spells. Scientists called by the United Nations have predicted that if global average temperatures rise above 2 degrees Celsius, the drought in Madagascar as a whole is likely to increase – a higher level of warming than the 1.2 degrees considered in the new analysis.
The average global temperature has already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial level. Scientists say countries need to work to prevent temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, beyond which fires, floods, droughts, heat waves and other disasters are likely to increase significantly. Current policies accelerate the planet to a temperature rise of about 3 degrees Celsius by 2100.
Marten van Alst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center and one of the 20 scientists involved in the Madagascar study, said: “This shows that the current climate change is already causing serious humanitarian problems.” “In this kind of place, anything that gets worse because of climate change really becomes a big extra problem.”
Madagascar, a large island off the east coast of Africa, is known for its sandy beaches, emerald waters and ring-tailed lemurs. But since 2019, low rainfall in the southwestern part of the country – known as Le Grand Sud or Deep South – has left that part of the island in dire straits.
According to the United Nations, more than 1.3 million people, or nearly half of the population of the Grand Sod, experience high levels of food insecurity. Half a million children under the age of 5 are at risk of severe malnutrition.
Meteorologists estimate that 1 in 135 parts of Madagascar are likely to experience such a long drought in any given year.
The effects of drought have been exacerbated by environmental degradation. Sandstorms caused by deforestation have destroyed crop lands and pastures. Infestation of locusts is a threat to further destruction.
Residents of Grand Sud have been forced to eat grass, leaves and even clay to survive, the United Nations World Food Program has found. The children have left school to feed their families. Amnesty International has collected evidence suggesting that some people have died of starvation.
Drought analysis was conducted by an international scientific collaboration called the Global Climate Change Initiative, which specializes in finding links between climate change and individual climatic events. The group analyzes scientific publishing at an unprecedented pace in the world: its goal is to present the right science to people while events are fresh in people’s minds.
The team’s Madagascar study has not been peer-reviewed, although it relies on peer-review methods. Basically, the approach is to use computer simulation to compare the existing world, in which humans are pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, with the imaginary world without that activity.
It may seem paradoxical that global warming does not significantly increase the likelihood of drought. However, scientists have found that this relationship is not so simple. Climate change usually causes more intense rainfall, but it also changes the nature of rainfall.
“Drought has many dimensions,” said Dr. Van Alst said. “It’s not so straightforward, how much rain do you get on average every year? The question is, do you get it well distributed or do you get it in large quantities at once? Do you get it in the right seasons? “
“We have to be a little bit more careful,” he said.
The global meteorological feature has linked other extreme weather events to man-made climate change in recent years. The group found that this summer’s extraordinary heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would not have occurred without it.
For meteorologists, “drought is a combination of factors that are more difficult to deal with than heat waves,” said Piotr Volsky of the Meteorological Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
Dr. working on the Madagascar study. Wolski said, “Today we have the main story that drought is caused by anthropogenic climate change. “It’s not a bad story, because they are – it’s not everywhere and not in every case.”
In Madagascar, wild swings in the rainforest easily destabilized life, said Daniel Osgood, a research scientist at Columbia University’s International Research Institute for Climate and Society who was not involved in the study.
Dr. Osgood is working on a project to provide affordable drought insurance to growers in Madagascar. The goal is to help them become more resilient to the economic shocks that the weather can cause. He said, “It doesn’t matter how much you eat. “It really makes a difference how much you eat each night.”
