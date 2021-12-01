‘So Many Dimensions’: A Drought Study Underlines the Complexity of Climate

In the Indian Ocean country of Madagascar, years of scanty rains have destroyed crops and left millions uncertain about their next meal. Aid groups say the situation is close to a humanitarian catastrophe.

But man-made climate change does not appear to be the driving force, a team of meteorologists said Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall in southern Madagascar fluctuates naturally, the researchers said, and they did not find that warmer climates were more likely to cause prolonged droughts.

However, he stressed that the island should still aim to increase its ability to cope with dry spells. Scientists called by the United Nations have predicted that if global average temperatures rise above 2 degrees Celsius, the drought in Madagascar as a whole is likely to increase – a higher level of warming than the 1.2 degrees considered in the new analysis.