Every of the BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope deliver their very own particular person qualities and uniqueness. It's maybe the rationale why the Ok-Pop band well-liked within the music business globally. The sepet which launched megahits Dynamite and ON in 2020, was essentially the most streamed Korean artiste and world group final yr. Nonetheless, there have been many clashes and variations between the members up to now. Jimin has now stated that there have been so many clashes that he could not even list whereas speaking about how the BTS members have overcomed them over time.

"So many that I couldn't possibly list. All of us had completely different personalities, personalities that conflict. And I, for instance, might contemplate myself to be just a little bit slower, extra contemplative or extra introverted. After which there are different members who need do issues a lot sooner. They're rather more energetic and outgoing. After which there are different guys who're much more introverted and even slower than I am. So, in fact, these personalities continued to conflict. I assume we've all come to develop an understanding that it's OK to have these variations, that some individuals are going to be gradual, and a few individuals are going to be quick. Generally we have now to attend. Generally we have now to ask extra questions. I assume all of us kind of developed an understanding of one another," Jimin instructed Rolling Stone in an interview.

In the meantime, The Grammy-nominated South Korean tremendous band BTS is all set to carry out their new music Butter on the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter deal with on Tuesday.

“We won’t maintain it in any longer! Our debut efficiency of ‘#BTS_Butter’ will likely be at this yr’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, Could twenty third at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc,” they wrote on their official web page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs.

The group has 4 nominations at this yr’s BBMAs. These are: Prime Duo/Group, Prime Track Gross sales Artist, Prime Promoting Track (‘Dynamite’) and Prime Social Artist (Fan Voted). This yr, the Billboard Music Awards will likely be held on Could 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will likely be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this yr.

