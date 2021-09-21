So Snoop Dogg Just Claimed To Be A Major NFT Booster

famous rapper snoop dogg tweeted on monday That’s the one behind the Twitter account discussing NFTs. Yes, it actually happened. While Snoop Dogg has released NFTs before, it’s actually nothing new for celebrities – ongoing A Twitter Account That Constantly Tweets About Crypto, and owning about a hundred crypto tokens, however, would be another level. Is this revelation true? a prank? It’s Unclear, But It’s Certain Interesting.

@CozomoMedic (seems to be named after a prominent Italian banker of the Renaissance-era) is a Twitter account that has grown a lot of followers over the months of being active and talking about crypto. What has tarnished the account is that lakhs seem to have been spent on NFTs. The person behind the Medici account is talking about releasing their personal details at least a few days now, Even that voting underway Inviting people to guess their true identity. (No, Snoop Dogg wasn’t one of the choices, but AOC and Muse was the lead singer). It culminated today with the person behind the account announcing that they were going to tweet their identity from their personal account, saying it would be searched because they are quite famous. Five minutes later, Snoop Dogg tweeted, “I’m @CozomoMedici.”

Shortly, as promised, I’ll be docs from my personal account. Since my fame is enough, the tweet will undoubtedly get detected. Those eager to know my identity will soon know it. — Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 20, 2021

It’s tempting to use Medici’s involvement with Jason Derulo, singer of “Whatsa Se” and “Wiggle (feat. Snoop Dogg)” as evidence of her prominence in the space. R&B artist Thanks to Medici for helping buy Cryptopunk earlier this month, but today’s (possible) reveal raises the question: Did Derulo see Medici because he was a staple in the NFT space, or did he know it was actually one of his peers?

While the Medici account is relatively new, having only been created last month, it has still managed to garner some notoriety, which is mentioned in a story by the crypto outlet. the block. There are also about 100 NFTs in the Medici OpenSea account collection (some of which were bought for millions of dollars worth of Ethereum).

I know the question you’re asking… no, screaming… no, freestyle rapping on your monitor: Has Cozomo de Medici bought any Snoop Dogg-themed NFTs? Well, of course I went and spied their OpenSea account, and I found a few things that would be pretty amusing if Medici were actually Snoop.

First, minutes after Snoop tweeted his confession, a Medici account bought two weed-themed NFTs by an artist named NyanDog. The account has also been sent a cloud of Blunt and Snoop-themed NFTs since it appeared.

Hey, wait, isn’t that the Twitter avatar of Snoop?

Of course, the chances are that this is a troll on Snoop Dogg’s part, or that Medici and Snoop coordinated it and the identity of the actual Medici is still unknown. The Medici Twitter account has liked a ton of Snoop Dogg-related tweets, but to be honest, if Snoop claimed Me, I want to tweet about it too, despite the fact that I’m not actually Snoop Dogg (as far as you know).

It is difficult to say what will be the result of all this. Will Snoop Dogg become a thought leader in the NFT space? Will more celebrities emerge as running cryptocurrency accounts (perhaps Snoop’s friend Martha Stewart is a prankster)? Or will this whole thing turn out to be an elaborate prank?

At the moment, the answer to all those questions isn’t clear, but Snoop’s tweet has a tangible result: mentions of him are now flooded with people pitching him NFT projects. I never thought I would have the same with him.

Final note: While, again, I cannot stress enough that there is no solid evidence linking the Snoop and Medici account, there is another important clue to point out: Medici often close tweet with wine emoji. You know who has their own brand of wine? Snoop Dogg. Case closed all, we have completely dismantled it.