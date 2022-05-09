Soap opera star undergoes surgery after horseback riding accident



Soap opera actress Katherine Lang spent Mother’s Day in the hospital after a nasty fall during a horseback riding excursion.

The “Bold and Beautiful” star revealed she was out for a 40-mile horseback ride in Malibu on Saturday when she got off her horse, tripped over a rock and twisted her ankle.

Katherine Lang spent Mother’s Day in the hospital after she tripped and fell on a rock. katherinekellylang/Instagram

“At around 16 miles I got off my horse to walk down a steep and very rocky trail to give her a break,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside photos and videos of the venture. “At the bottom of the trail I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding. My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle to my leg.

“I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it.”

A stranger called 911 and an ambulance took the “Bold and Beautiful” actress to the hospital. katherinekellylang/Instagram

With the help of her friends and a driver passing by who called 911, Lang, 60, was taken to the hospital and learned she’d broken three bones in her ankle.

“Had surgery late that night and now have rods, pins, and screws in my ankle,” she wrote. “No weight bearing on my foot for 6 weeks.”

The actress, who made her debut as Brooke Logan on the long-running soap back in 1987, was optimistic she would be back at work soon.

Lang has been on “Bold and Beautiful” since the ’80s. Getty Images

“I will still go to work later this week and try to heal quick so I can do all the things I love to do,” the mother of three said. “I am still in the hospital today and trying to have a smile on my face. I am not a happy camper when things slow me down like this.

“And there is always a lesson to learn. Not sure what that lesson is yet but will have the time to contemplate🤷‍♀️ #staypositive”