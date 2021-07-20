Soaring prices of Eggs and Chicken, expected to increase

The prices of eggs and chicken are increasing continuously and there is no hope of reduction yet. The chicken which used to get Rs 130-140 a kg has now increased from 260 to 280, the same egg has also increased from Rs 5 to Rs 7.

New Delhi. The prices of eggs and chicken are spoiling the budget of the people. First the corona epidemic made us cry, after that the sudden increase in inflation spoiled the entire budget of the common man. The ever-increasing prices are not taking the name of decreasing. There is no relief anywhere like pulses, vegetables or petrol. Everyone is breaking their inflation record. Now eggs and chicken, which increase the immunity of the body, have also become very expensive. The cost of poultry products has also gone up by 50 to 60 percent.

How much has the price increased?

The threat of bird flu was also high in the Korana epidemic, due to which the poultry industry was badly affected. People had to throw eggs in the garbage. At that time the poultry industry was not getting the right price at all. The prices of eggs and chicken had fallen all of a sudden. But as soon as the lockdown ended, the demand for eggs and chicken increased significantly across the country.

When there was the second wave of corona, chicken was being sold for Rs 130 to 140 per kg. Now it has increased from 260 to 280. That is, suddenly the price doubled. At the same time, when it comes to eggs, it has also surprised with its price. You can guess this from the fact that within a month, the egg available for 5 rupees has started getting 7 rupees.

That’s why the prices of eggs and chicken are increasing

There are many reasons for the increase in the price of eggs and chicken, due to which their price is increasing continuously:

For example, when hotels and restaurants started opening after the lockdown, the demand for eggs and chicken suddenly increased, due to which their price also jumped.

The second reason is the loss caused to the poultry industry during the Corona period, due to which these industries are running in huge losses and some industries were started by taking loans. Those people are unable to repay the loan, due to which they have to increase the price to reduce their loss.

The third reason is the raw material used in the poultry industry and the resources used to run the industry, which have become very expensive.

After the fourth corona, to increase immunity, doctors are asking to eat eggs and chicken, due to which their consumption is increasing.

no hope of diminishing

The increase in the price of eggs and chicken is not yet to come down, but their prices may increase further. Therefore, now the impact of inflation will have to be faced at every end.