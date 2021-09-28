SoCal #Gas #settles #Aviso #Canyon #gas #leak #claims

Southern California Gas and its parent company, Sempra Energy, have agreed to pay up to $1.8 billion as part of a settlement agreement announced Monday related to the nation’s largest natural gas leak.

The settlement will settle nearly all 35,000 claims filed by individuals and businesses after SoCal Gas’s Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility was decommissioned in 2015. The leak forced thousands of people into the facility in the Santa Susana Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles. Many people in and around the Porter Ranch community have been sickened by the smell of chemicals wafting through the air near the plant.

From October 2015 to February 2016, the gas company worked to contain the leak, which released about 100,000 tons of methane and other substances into the air. Sempra had to temporarily close the facility at one of the largest natural gas fields in the country. At the time, the leak raised concerns among regulators about a gas shortage that eventually never happened.

“Our goal has always been to achieve justice for the men, women and children who were failed by SoCal gas at every turn of this catastrophe,” said Brian Punish, the plaintiffs’ lead litigation attorney.