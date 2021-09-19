Soccer’s new rich leave the old guard in jeopardy

Last season’s Champions League final was a sign. The result of European football’s summer trading window – which closed earlier this week – was yet another. The old defenders of the continent are retreating, and in their place a whole new wealth-rich aristocracy has arrived.

In a market battered by the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, only teams backed by the world’s super rich have been able to trade freely this year, inflating their already plump roster with the cream of the sport’s talent. In contrast, many of the sport’s traditional stalwarts scrambled to sell to balance books burdened by losses and mounting debt.

Champions League winners Chelsea, backed by a Russian oligarch, spent $135 million to pick Romelu Lukaku over last season’s Italian champions Inter Milan, whose finances were not in a position to turn down a club record fee. The other Champions League finalist, Manchester City, is owned by the brother of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates. It was easily able to come up with a British record £100 million ($138 million) to recruit Jack Grealish, a highly skilled attacking midfielder from Aston Villa, not because it specifically needed him, but because it could have been done. City would have broken that record again if Tottenham had not opposed their offer for England captain Harry Kane.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the rulers of Qatar, made the most attractive sign. Real Madrid have told their captain Sergio Ramos that it cannot meet their demands for a new contract, with PSG saying it certainly can. Other elite players priced at new contracts with their former clubs – Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum – also rode in, before PSG made the biggest statement of signing them all. Given: Getting Lionel Messi from Barcelona, ​​by far the greatest example of how far the game has shifted.