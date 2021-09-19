Soccer’s new rich leave the old guard in jeopardy
Last season’s Champions League final was a sign. The result of European football’s summer trading window – which closed earlier this week – was yet another. The old defenders of the continent are retreating, and in their place a whole new wealth-rich aristocracy has arrived.
In a market battered by the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, only teams backed by the world’s super rich have been able to trade freely this year, inflating their already plump roster with the cream of the sport’s talent. In contrast, many of the sport’s traditional stalwarts scrambled to sell to balance books burdened by losses and mounting debt.
Champions League winners Chelsea, backed by a Russian oligarch, spent $135 million to pick Romelu Lukaku over last season’s Italian champions Inter Milan, whose finances were not in a position to turn down a club record fee. The other Champions League finalist, Manchester City, is owned by the brother of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates. It was easily able to come up with a British record £100 million ($138 million) to recruit Jack Grealish, a highly skilled attacking midfielder from Aston Villa, not because it specifically needed him, but because it could have been done. City would have broken that record again if Tottenham had not opposed their offer for England captain Harry Kane.
In France, Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the rulers of Qatar, made the most attractive sign. Real Madrid have told their captain Sergio Ramos that it cannot meet their demands for a new contract, with PSG saying it certainly can. Other elite players priced at new contracts with their former clubs – Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum – also rode in, before PSG made the biggest statement of signing them all. Given: Getting Lionel Messi from Barcelona, by far the greatest example of how far the game has shifted.
PSG then underscored their power in a deal that did not happen. Real Madrid, the most successful team in European history, and for so long to get their way, PSG learned the hard way of playing by different rules. Real Madrid made two official bids, the second bid that would equal the second highest ever for a player, as it sought to sack 22-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Feedback. This defied football conservatism, in which clubs typically try to enter players like Mbappe into the final year of their contracts, rather than lose them for a year for free.
“It’s not a wise move, but it’s a show of power,” said Rodri Buster, founder of Promosport, one of Spain’s largest player agencies. “PSG clearly demonstrated that money is not a problem for them. If I had been in the position of owning PSG, I would have done the same. If I have enough money and don’t need any more, I’ll slam my fist on the table like he did and say no.
The result was that PSG had one of the most feared forward lines ever, including Messi and retaining Mbappe and pairing Neymar, who would become the world’s largest player when he was recruited by PSG for $263 million. Became the most expensive signer. in 2017.
As for Barcelona, it spent months at the biggest fire sale in its history. Crippled by a financial crisis, with this year’s losses to surpass $500 million, the team’s management tried to unload players as if pulling water out of a sinking ocean ship. The most obvious example of the chaos prevailing at the club came on the final day: Barcelona allowed Antoine Griezmann to rejoin his former club, Atlético Madrid, on loan. Just two years earlier it made Spanish title rival Atlético a $140 million payout for Griezmann.
Juventus, Italy’s most successful team, needed curious ways to recruit Manuel Locatelli, a midfielder who signaled his arrival on the global stage with an impressive performance at Euro 2020. Juventus is not paying their former club Sasuolo anything for the first two years. his contract, and only in the third year it will begin to pay parts of the fee, which could grow to $44 million.
The biggest sign that Juventus needed to tighten their belts, however, came in the late days of the transfer market, when star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been lauded for the world’s best player swap with Messi for the past decade- Transferring, was transferred to his former club Manchester United for 15 million euros ($18 million). Juventus paid 100 million euros for him three years ago.
“In my opinion this has been a market where the priority has been to fix the financial problems rather than the sporting norms,” Agent Buster said.
Manchester United have been able to handle the impact of the pandemic in the best possible way. Thanks to the size of the Premier League’s television contract and its own highly lucrative business operations, the team owned by the billionaire Glazer family spent independently: Ronaldo brought the culmination of the summer spent to more than $170 million. Arsenal, another Premier League team with a wealthy owner, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, have committed more than $200 million to massive young talent in the latest attempt to overhaul the underperforming roster.
The expenses in England were very high compared to managing a handful of clubs in other leagues. According to accounting firm Deloitte, net spending of $776 million by Premier League teams this year was 10 times higher than in Italy and Spain, where the focus was primarily on sales – at any cost.
The strength of the Premier League was perhaps best underscored by this: the three teams just promoted from the second-tier championship – Brentford, Norwich and Watford – were La Liga’s three biggest clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético. spent more than
“All indicators show a trend towards concentration of spending from the richest clubs, particularly the wealthiest Premier League,” soccer think tank CIES Football Observatory wrote in a report published after the trading window closed on Monday.
“The reliance of a growing number of clubs, even within the wealthiest leagues, on transfer income highlights the weakness of the current professional football economic system,” it added.
