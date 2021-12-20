Social acceptance an important question

Efforts are underway in India to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. The Union Ministry has approved a proposal to this effect. At present, the legal age of marriage for boys in the country is 21 and that of girls is 18. The government will increase the legal age by amending the existing law. The government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and consequently amend laws such as the Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. For a long time there has been a demand to raise the age of marriage of girls in the country. Now the questions related to social acceptance have started arising regarding the latest exercise of the government. Despite the law, child marriage has not been banned in many states.

what’s the new offer

It was recommended by the task force of NITI Aayog headed by Jaya Jaitley regarding the new proposal. VK Pal was also a member of this task force. The task force was constituted in June last year and submitted its report in December 2020. The task force was set up to address issues related to ‘age of motherhood, the imperative to reduce maternal mortality, improve nutrition levels and related issues’. The task force also recommended that a massive public awareness campaign be launched to encourage social acceptance of the decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women. Delay in marriage has a positive impact on the economic, social and health of families, women, children and society.

what a turn

The Task Force of NITI Aayog, quoting a data from UNICEF, has said that every year around 1.5 million girls in India are married below the age of 18 years. About 16 percent of girls in the age group of 15 to 19 years are married. The committee was to see how and how much the age of marriage and maternal age were related to the health of the mother and the newborn and various health indices such as infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate, fertility rate and child sex ratio etc. In the year 1929, under a law made by the then British government, the minimum age for marriage was fixed at 14 years for girls and 18 for boys. In the year 1978, it was amended to increase it to 18 and 21 years respectively. But despite all such amendments, child marriage has not been completely curbed.

what kind of risk

After the latest decision of the central government, the same question is being asked whether the amendment in the law will curb child marriage? Earlier, when the minimum age was 18 years, even then news of child marriages used to come frequently from many states of the country. Especially during the corona epidemic, the number of child marriages increased further. In the 2011 census, it was revealed that Bengal is at the forefront of child marriages among girls. The state average was 7.8 per cent, which was more than double the national average (3.7 per cent). According to research, the risk of maternal death is highest among girls under the age of 15 years. Apart from this, the risk of heart attack, diabetes, cancer etc. is 23 percent higher on child brides. In addition, they are also very sensitive to mental disorders.

cases increased in epidemic

Central government data shows that a total of 5,214 cases of child marriage were registered across India in the first four months of the lockdown between March 2020 and June 2020. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic forced poor parents to marry off their children, especially girls, at the earliest. Furthermore, it has been found that young girls are more prone to child marriage than boys.

The Right to Education Act makes education free and compulsory only up to the age of 14. Government agencies have analyzed that if a child has to drop out of school at the age of 15, the chances of getting married at an early age are high. becomes stronger. India’s legal system is still not able to provide a safe environment for girls and women, due to which many parents get their girl married at an early age. Girls are often seen in limited economic roles.

Efforts to stop child marriage

The Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 prohibited the practice of child marriage in India.

Under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum age of marriage for women and men is 18 years and 21 years respectively.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was enacted to overcome the shortcomings of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act (1929).

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has constituted a committee to examine issues related to improving maternal age, maternal mortality and nutritional status of women.

Elimination of malpractices like child marriage is part of the Sustainable Development Goal-5 (SDG-5).

what the experts say

The existing laws that we have are enough to stop early marriages, but those laws are not being followed that much. Many times when parents get married at a young age, that law is not followed. When the girl runs away from home, the same law is strictly followed.

-Enakshi Ganguly,HAQ Center for Child Rights

Poverty is the root cause of this problem. In such a situation, the role of the government becomes very important. By providing financial assistance to such families, the severity of the problem can be reduced to a great extent. Due to no option, poor families are opting for child marriage.