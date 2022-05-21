‘Social Emotional Learning Day’ aims to help young students recover from pandemic



WESTBURY, Lengthy Island (WABC) — Believing in your self was the theme at Dryden Road Elementary in Westbury, and the students marked “Social Emotional Learning Day,” in any other case referred to as “S.E.L.”

It’s really a pivotal a part of curriculums all yr lengthy in districts throughout the state, with the significance of psychological well being in colleges crystalized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly for the youngest of students.

“They have been sequestered away from their mates at their most vital time,” S.E.L. District Guide Dr. Teresa Taylor-Williams stated. “When social/emotional studying is so necessary to their growth.”

Pre-Okay and kindergarten is when youngsters begin to be taught life abilities like sharing and interactive play, however that was all reduce off final yr.

“I could not go wherever,” 6-year-old Amir McCallum stated. “I could not even go to soccer.”

And so the district has discovered methods to meet their youngest students the place they’re at emotionally, and it is extra than simply the bracelets and slogans.

It is about what is going on on inside their heads.

“I am feeling fairly good now,” McCallum stated.

It is taken planning and funding — tax free funding — via grants.

“Simply yesterday, we discovered that our district will obtain a further $250,000 simply to develop and create sensory rooms all through the varsity district,” Dr. Taylor-Williams stated.

That is as a result of some challenges will not disappear in a single day.

The principal stated that final yr, kindergarten enrollment dropped 20%, when the youngsters have been doing hybrid studying as a result of working households on this district discovered it laborious to maintain.

This yr, they’ve regained half of that — however extra importantly, the youngsters have regained confidence in themselves.

