Social media giants pull One Nation satire video over voter fraud claims

“We regularly receive data from births, deaths and marriages to take deceased Australians off the roll. We also validate postal vote applications against the roll prior to distribution and again upon receipt of a completed postal vote.”

He said while the AEC did not have a role in regulating truth in political speech, it was concerned when Australia’s electoral processes or integrity measures were misrepresented and had spoken to social media platforms about the ad.

Ashby said the series sought to strike a balance between comedy, getting a punchy message across in a minute or two, and the truth. He pointed to a 2017 Crikey article when pressed for evidence of voter fraud.

On Friday the AEC referred a One Nation candidate for the seat of Banks in NSW, Malcolm Heffernan, to the Australian Federal Police for allegedly also standing for election in Western Australia for another minor party. A One Nation spokesman said it was disappointed with the AEC for not detecting the issue sooner, would co-operate with the AFP and undertake an internal investigation. Heffernan told other media outlets he was unaware he was running in multiple seats.

TikTok, the short form video social network, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, have both removed the latest Please Explain video for breaching their policies on election misinformation and voter interference respectively.