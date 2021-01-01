Social Media Impact: Social media channels are emerging as a platform to influence human behavior
How does social media play an important role in business?
A large amount of text data is generated on social media every day. Companies use this data to study customer behavior. It is analyzed and companies and organizations collect information about their target customers, their behavior, products, etc. using a variety of analysis techniques. Emotion analysis, topic modeling, stock market forecasting, impact on customers, new analysis, social network analysis, customer service, etc. are important techniques for analyzing data collected from social media. For example, emotion analysis is used to gather valuable information about customer behavior. For example, if you speak negatively about a product, other potential customers will run away from it. This will have a negative impact on the respective product and the company. Similarly the subject is modeling. In subject modeling, data is collected from social media on topics being discussed on social media. It lets you know what people are talking about on social media. Then companies and organizations formulate their strategies accordingly.
Using Twitter for marketing?
One of the research projects I’m working on involves studying the use of Twitter in a business-to-business context. This study involves crowdsourcing of information and innovations. It analyzes topics discussed in tweets posted by small and medium enterprises in Europe. This analysis shows what topics are being discussed for information and innovation.
#Social #Media #Impact #Social #media #channels #emerging #platform #influence #human #behavior
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.