Social media “pop-up party” caused public safety emergency, curfew in Long Branch, N.J.

Social media “pop-up social gathering” caused public safety emergency, curfew in Long Department, N.J.



LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A social media submit promoting a “pop-up social gathering” on Saturday caused a public safety emergency in Long Department, New Jersey as 1000’s of individuals converged round Pier Village, Monmouth County authorities stated on Sunday.

The group was estimated to incorporate “a number of thousand individuals” at sure factors and a number of fights broke out among the many partygoers, officers stated in information launch.

Officers stated a number of businesses responded. A flash bang was deployed and smoke was used to disperse the group in areas the place bottles and rocks have been reportedly being thrown.

A curfew went into impact at 9 p.m. in Long Department and was lifted at 6 a.m.

The “overwhelming majority” of partygoers “left peacefully” when the curfew was introduced, in accordance with officers. Most had arrived by practice, they stated.

5 adults and 4 juveniles, who have been allegedly concerned in fights, have been arrested.

A police car was vandalized, however there have been no studies of serious accidents or extra property harm, officers stated.