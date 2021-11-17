Social Media Raise Question on Burqa Women Welcome PM Modi in Bhopal

During PM Modi’s Bhopal rally, a large number of burqa-clad women were seen thanking him for the triple talaq law. Now the opposition is questioning these pictures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhopal on Monday. During this he was warmly welcomed. The PM went from Barkatullah University to Rani Kamalapati railway station by road, during which a large number of women in burqa were seen, who also had placards of support for the PM. Now the opposition is questioning the authenticity of these pictures. Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared these pictures and asked how Kalawa is visible in the hands of women. In the picture shared by Saluja, Kalava is seen in the hand of a woman, which is also depicted through a circle.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja wrote that in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Muslim women thanked Modi ji by standing on the road for triple talaq, it was widely publicized across the country, but its reality is different. After sharing the photo by Narendra Saluja, many people have questioned this picture. Questioning this, a user named Nihit Bora (@bohranihit1) wrote that if the photo is zoomed, then the thread being tied in the Ujjain temple will be seen in his hand. He claimed that BJP’s Mahila Morcha had participated in the Bhopal rally wearing a burqa.

On the other hand, a user named Bhavika Kapoor (@BhavikaKapoor5), while replying to the picture of BJP leader Preeti Gandhi, wrote that take a look carefully at the hand of the lady who held the placard, Kapoor wrote in a sarcastic tone that ‘Pandit by donning the burqa above’ Thanking Modi ji.

For your information, let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi went from Barkatullah University to Rani Kamalapati Railway Station by road in Bhopal tour. There was a welcome at many places on the way of about two and a half kilometres. His car was completely covered in the rain of flowers. Former mayor Alok Sharma had arrived with a crowd of women wearing burqa. These women were seen thanking PM Modi for triple talaq.

Now social media is analyzing the picture closely and trying to know whether Muslim women really came during PM’s rally.