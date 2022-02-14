Social Media Slams Ruling Allowing Kamila Valieva to Continue at Olympics – Gadget Clock





Kamila Valieva’s Olympic roller coaster will continue on Tuesday, and people are not happy about it.

The 15-year-old Russian phenom was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test from before the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and the test result came to light after she helped the ROC earn gold in the figure skating team event.

Valieva is pegged as the favorite in the individual competition and got a favorable ruling from the CAS in part because she was a “protected person” at 15 years old and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

The court’s decision sparked outrage and dismay across social media. NBC Sports’ Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were among the many opposed to the court’s decision:

I strongly disagree with this decision. At the end of the day, there was a positive test and there is no question in my mind that she should not be allowed to compete. Regardless of age or timing of the test/results. I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport. — Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) February 14, 2022

I can’t condone the decision. There was a positive drug test, therefore the athlete who tested positive, at fault or not, regardless of age or timing of test/result, should not be allowed to compete against clean athletes. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) February 14, 2022

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Canadian Olympic Committee released statements expressing their disappointment with the ruling:

JUST IN Canadian Olympic Committee issue this statement on the Valieva ruling. “While we trust that the CAS decision was the result of a fair process, we are extremely disappointed with this result.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/MRrb6tGLL9 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 14, 2022

Other fans and analysts took an even harsher stance on the CAS ruling:

CAS decision: Kamila Valieva is allowed to compete. What a dark day this is for the fight against doping in sports. — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 14, 2022

Re: Valieva – If you are competing against adults, you should be treated as an adult – in case of doping and everything else. At this level of competition, the idea of a “protected person” is ridiculous. It encourages people to use the protection as a way to circumvent rules. — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) February 14, 2022

Beyond disappointed by the CAS decision to allow Valieva to compete in the individual event simply on the grounds regarding the timing of her positive test. Beyond any hope of integrity for the Olympic movement or fairness, this sends a message that there are no consequences. — ice dance explained (@wtficedance) February 14, 2022

Wrote it earlier this week: it’s a hell of a hack to have a doping-positive athlete who is still allowed to compete for a country known for an enforced state-sponsored doping nation because she is under 18 https://t.co/KAU94OHuLg — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 14, 2022

Let’s get this straight. Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended from Team USA for positive Marjiuana test but Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete in the competition this week? What the hell is this. https://t.co/FRZrbYQmfH — Amarit Brar (@amaritbrar) February 14, 2022

Valieva and 29 other skaters will kick off the women’s singles event with the short program at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.