social media users reacted on union home minister amit shah statement where he said 16-year-old girl can walk with jewelry on the streets of UP at night may

Launching the BJP membership drive in the capital Lucknow on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely attacked the previous governments regarding law and order. Amit Shah said that seeing the condition of law and order under the rule of SP and BSP, my blood used to boil.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP membership drive in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. While addressing the party workers in the program, while praising the Yogi government, Amit Shah said that today even a 16-year-old girl can walk on the streets of UP with a scooty even at 12 o’clock in the night. As soon as Amit Shah said this, social media users raised questions on his statement.

Twitter user @AnirudhBhatta10, reacting to Amit Shah’s statements, wrote that just two days ago, a woman leader of his team was saying that even if a woman goes to the police station after sunset, take someone along or the next day. Go in the morning At the same time, a user, referring to the forced burning of the victim’s body in the presence of police after the rape incident in Hathras last year, said that I had seen it but in films. Amit ji also does filmy things. In real life I have seen girls burning on pyres not on scooters but on police guards.

Just two days ago, a woman leader of his team was saying that even if a woman goes to the police station after sunset, should she take someone with her, or go the next morning in the morning? — Anirudh Bhattacharya (@AnirudhBhatta10) October 29, 2021

Apart from this, the Twitter handle @AgarwalJiSpeaks shared the NCRB figures and wrote that these are the figures of the NCRB, which works only under the Home Minister! Home Minister, please take care of this while lying! At the same time, a user named Shahid Khan also reacted and wrote that people are afraid to go for morning walk and the Home Minister says that girls have started wearing jewelry at night.

this that #NCRB The figures are there, which works only under the Home Minister!

Home Minister, please have taken care of this while lying!#AmitShah #BJP4UP #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/lGbFLC2pWA – ?? Well done Garg (@AgarwalJiSpeaks) October 29, 2021

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, who attacked the BJP government, also targeted Amit Shah for these statements by tweeting one after the other. Surya Pratap Singh tweeted the video containing Amit Shah’s speech and wrote “joke”. On the other hand, the former IAS, in another tweet, tweeted a picture of a woman candidate being indecisive during the last panchayat elections and wrote that look at the next picture carefully, Home Minister. This is from UP only.

Look at the next picture carefully, Home Minister.

This is from UP only. pic.twitter.com/yr5ak0HgZq — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 29, 2021

Apart from this, he also targeted the former Governor of Uttarakhand and BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya while sharing the video of that speech. In which he had said that a woman officer and a sub-inspector definitely sit in the police stations. But I must say one thing that never go to the police station after dark at five o’clock in the evening. Next morning go. If necessary, take your brother, husband or father along. Sharing this video, Surya Pratap Singh wrote that the truth is this, Home Minister.

Launching the BJP membership drive in the capital Lucknow on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely attacked the previous governments regarding law and order. Amit Shah said that seeing the condition of law and order under the rule of SP and BSP, my blood used to boil. Earlier there used to be Bahubali in every district but today it is not visible even with binoculars.

He further said that the girls did not come out of the house due to fear. Despite having a university in Meerut, he had to study in Delhi by living in a rented house. But today be it any festival, be it Chhath, Diwali, a 16 year old girl can go out on the streets of UP by scooty at 12 o’clock in the night. have no fear. Only BJP can make this change.