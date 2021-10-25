social media users trolled mohammad shami after india pakistan match aimim mp owaisi question bjp govt

In the T20 World Cup on Sunday, the Indian team had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets. The performance of the Indian batsmen as well as the bowlers in the match was not very special. After the defeat of the Indian team in the match, people started trolling bowler Mohammed Shami on social media. On targeting Shami, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the BJP question that if there are 11 players in the team then why only 1 is being targeted.

Hyderabad MP AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that Mohammed Shami is being targeted on social media for tomorrow’s match. In which bigotry and hatred against Muslims can be clearly seen. In cricket you either win or you lose. He also said that there are 11 players in the team but only one Muslim player is being targeted. Will the BJP government condemn it?

Md Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday’s match, showing radicalization, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/4KUA0FxRmi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also lashed out at people who spew hatred against Mohammed Shami on social media. Virender Sehwag tweeted that the online attack on Mohammed Shami is quite shocking and we stand with him. He is a champion and anyone who wears India cap has more India in their hearts than any online troll. I am with you Shami. Show up in the next match.