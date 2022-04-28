Social Scholarship 2022: Social Scholarship 2022 will be given for this project on how to apply

To encourage students to do better, University Living, in association with Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, has launched a Scholarship (Social Scholarship 2022) for students with Indian citizenship who wish to contribute or contribute to a better society, environment. In one way or another in the lives of those around him. This scholarship is not based on the academic performance of the students but the candidate will be judged on the social basis of their project. It remains to be seen what impact this project has had on society in the last few years.

How to apply for Social Scholarship 2022

Step 1- To apply for the scholarship, candidates must first visit the official website of University Living at universityliving.com.

Step 2- Then click on the ‘Scholarship’ tab on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Scroll down to fill in the required details in the form provided for application.

Step 4– Then record a video showing your social impact.

Step 5– Upload that video as a post on Instagram and tag ‘Nottingham Trent University’ and ‘University Living’.

The ‘Social Scholarship’ is only available to students who are Indian citizens and apply at Nottingham Trent University, UK. This applies to September 2022 / fall intake. It is open to all Indian students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate or diploma with NTU. However, the candidate must have a full-time course offer letter with NTU. Scholarships will not be awarded as per the terms and conditions of the number of candidates applying for the scholarship.