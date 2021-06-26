Sofia Hayat Reaction On Relationship With Abhinav Shukla

New Delhi. Actress and model Sofia Hayat, who came to limelight from Bigg Boss, is very active on social media. His strange posts often remain in discussions on social media. But this time Sofia Hayat’s name is being associated with Big Boss fame and actor Abhinav Shuksa on social media. Actually, a user has claimed that Sofia Hayat is having an affair with Abhinav Shukla. Not only this, the user also called Sofia a cheap porn star. Sofia got so angry on this act of the user and she made a video. In which he spoke on relationship with Abhinav and one night stand with him.

Female user added Sophia Hayat’s name with Abhinav

The user joining the names of Sofia and Abhinav is a female. It is being told that earlier this woman had asked for help on Sofia’s official Instagram. After which Sofia blocked him. Sophia told in this case that after blocking that person created another Instagram account and then started sending her threatening messages. In the message, the user even called him a prostitute.

Also read- Sofia Hayat once again in discussion, seen in bold avatar

Sofia Hayat shared the video

The video shared by Sofia. In it, she has said that she does not even know Abhinav Shukla. He googled Abhinav Shukla’s name. Then he got information about them. Sofia also said in the video that she has no relationship with Abhinav nor has she ever dated him. Sophia even told that she did not do any work with Abhinav. Sophia further said that whoever is questioning her dignity. Rumors are spreading about them. They need a reality check. Also, the actress said that she will take legal action in this matter.

Screenshots of shared messages

Sofia has also shared screenshots of some messages. Sharing which he has told in the caption that someone has sent me these messages. This is my fault. Normally I don’t check my direct messages. But she was constantly asking me for help. But after a few minutes I realized that he was a liar. That’s why I blocked him. After this he created another account and then sent this message.

Also read- Sofia Hayat alleges nepotism on the makers of Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss’, demand for Boycott started rising

Sofia Hayat understands people’s energy

Sofia Hayat wrote in the caption that ‘Such people should not be afraid. Trolls and bullies are actually very sad from inside and which they impose on others. Sophia tells that she understands energy, so she knows that it is her energy, not hers. Whenever they get such messages. So she feels sad for such people. Those who have so much sadness and hatred for themselves.’

Abhinav-Rubina’s reaction did not come

By the way, let us tell you that till now no reaction of Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik has come out on this news. Both Abhinav and Rubina are well-known TV personalities. Currently, Abhinav was in Cape Town for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Soon he will be seen doing stunts in this show.