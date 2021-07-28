Sofia Hayat told the bitter truth, said – Many Bollywood candidates made porn by cheating! | Sofia Hayat told the bitter truth of Bollywood, said – ‘dirty film’ made by cheating

New Delhi: A Mumbai court sent businessman Raj Kundra, accused in the pornography case, to 14-day judicial custody, now former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sofia Hayat said It is not uncommon for people wishing to enter Bollywood to be tricked into shooting pornographic films by dishonest people here. He has narrated his experience in great detail in this conversation.

lied for intimate scene

Sofia Hayat said, ‘A casting agent once told me that there was an intimate scene and I have to show the director how well I can act for it. Recalls Hayat, who entered ‘Bigg Boss 7’ as a wild card entry.

So many love scenes done in career

Sofia Hayat said, ‘I knew it was a trick because professionals would never ask an artist to do such a scene. I have done two love scenes in my career, and though I am not constrained about such scenes, it was a closed set and nobody asked me to do scenes before shooting.

This advice given to the strugglers

Sofia Hayat said that people dreaming of getting entry in Bollywood should beware of such offers. He said that pornography turned people away from love and spoke in favor of being treated like rape by the courts.

Away from love, there is only lust…

Sofia Hayat said, ‘It turns people away from love and allows only lust. Anyone selling porn is the enemy of the energy of love.’ He said some of his professional work was screen-recorded and uploaded on apps that are being probed for his alleged links with Kundra. “Pornography is a violation of a woman’s rights and courts should treat it like rape,” Hayat said.

People take advantage of young women

He also pointed out that many businessmen in the film industry took advantage of young women. He said that his only motivation was money and what he did to women was tantamount to rape.

Also read: Tina Dutta made hot photos, seeing the location, people said- ‘How did you give tomatoes?’

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to