Sofia Richie covers up in a chic brown dress for date night with boyfriend Elliot Grainge in Malibu

And Sofia Richie coated up in a chic brown dress for date night with boyfriend Elliot Grainge in Malibu on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old mannequin stayed near her fundamental man as they left the celeb-hotspot, Nobu, earlier than driving off into the night.

Sofia’s lengthy chocolate brown dress hugged her determine and featured a plunging neckline with a row of vertical buttons.

She exuded seashore vibes for the night out by sporting a few gold necklaces and a pair of black sandals.

Her shiny blonde hair was parted down the center and worn straight, with tendrils cascading down her shoulders.

Elliot, 27, sported a navy blue monochrome ensemble full with sweat pants, a T-shirt and matching jacket.

Her new man is extra age acceptable than her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, who she referred to as it quits from over the summer time final 12 months. Scott has since moved on with Amelia Hamlin, 19.

Sofia first debuted her romance with Elliot in late March on Instagram earlier than they escaped to the Rosewood Miramar Seashore resort in Santa Barbara.

A supply advised Leisure Tonight: ‘They’ve been buddies for years and Elliot can also be shut with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s extremely good for Sofia to date somebody who her household approves of and likes.’

‘Sofia and Elliot are completely happy collectively and having enjoyable,’ they added.

Sofia lastly teamed up with her older sister Nicole for their first collaboration on her Home of Harlow 1960 model, an concept sparked on lockdown throughout COVID-19.

‘We had a lot of household time in quarantine, and we have been speaking to one another about issues we needed to create and do,’ Nicole advised PopSugar. ‘We naturally determined, “Let’s do one thing collectively. Let’s simply do a little collab as a result of why not?”

‘We have been in that inventive, quiet house the place we simply felt prefer it was one thing that we needed to do,’ Nicole stated.

The designs of attire, swimsuits and ready-to-wear vary between $78-$228, with new releases slated for the approaching months on Revolve.

‘I’m so enthusiastic about this collab. I have been ready for it too. I used to be like, “In the future once I’m sufficiently old, she is going to ask me,”‘ Sofia responded. ‘And I did,’ Nicole quipped again.