Sofia Richie flaunts taut tummy in leather pants for LA date with British beau Elliot Grainge



Influencer Sofia Richie went on a date with her British beau Elliot Grainge at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Tuesday.

The mannequin, 22, turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig’s holding fingers with the with the son of Common Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, 27.

Kris Jenner, 65, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, have been additionally noticed leaving the LA diner.

Eating in type: Influencer Sofia Richie went on a date with her British beau Elliot Grainge at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Tuesday

Sofia flaunted her taut tummy in a white crop-top, black leather pants, pointy silver-snakeskin heels, and a black blazer-duster.

The fashionista was additionally sporting a black ‘good day’ face masks outdoors regardless of the CDC’s new tips to solely achieve this indoors (if unvaccinated) or in crowds.

There’s been 1.2M confirmed COVID-19 circumstances resulting in 24K deaths in the town, however LA County is at present in the least-restrictive yellow tier.

Beloved-up: The mannequin, 22, turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig’s holding fingers with the with the son of Common Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, 27

Inflicting a stir: Additionally noticed on the Los Angeles diner was Kris Jenner, 65, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40

All eyes on her: Sofia flashed her enviably toned abs in a white crop prime and assertion leather flared trousers

Stepping out in type: She teamed the look with an extended black duster coat and added a lift to her peak with snakeskin print boots

Elliot, in the meantime, stored issues easy in a gray sweatshirt, black denims and white trainers.

Kris additionally reduce a classy determine in a cream jacket with purple piping and precipitated fairly a stir as she left the restaurant.

The Kardashian’s ‘momager’ was surrounded by followers and cameras, with Corey becoming a member of in on taking photographs.

Designer garb: The fashionista toted a muted gray Hermes bag as they left the restaurant

Casually-clad: Elliot, in the meantime, stored issues easy in a gray sweatshirt, black denims and white trainers

Hugs all spherical: The Kardashian’s ‘momager’ was surrounded by followers and cameras

Sofia and Kris know one another properly, after the mannequin dated Scott Disick, 37, earlier than splitting final summer season.

Scott is an everyday on Protecting Up With The Kardashian’s and co-parents his three kids with Kris’ daughter Kourtney, 42.

Elliot is Richie’s first public romance since splitting from Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton in December and KUWTK star Scott Disick in August.

The blonde beauty- who boasts 6.6M Instagram followers – later Instastoried a selfie alongside her ‘ladies’ Tess Kemper and Ali Meller.

Life in the highlight: The couple chatted as they have been surrounded by flashing cameras

Nonetheless going robust! The couple arrived on the restaurant individually

New relationship: Elliot is Richie’s first public romance since splitting from Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton in December and KUWTK star Scott Disick in August

Bared her stomach: The 22-year-old LA native flaunted her taut tummy in the tight white crop-top

Security first! Sofia was additionally sporting a black ‘good day’ face masks outdoors regardless of the CDC’s new tips to solely achieve this indoors (if unvaccinated) or in crowds

Commanding consideration: The mannequin arrived in type to Craig’s, which is a well-liked celeb hotspot

Earlier that day, Sofia nearly reunited with her huge sister Nicole Richie to advertise their REVOLVE trend collaboration, which launched Might 10.

‘I do not contemplate this a star collaboration. It is a household collaboration,’ the 39-year-old Home of Harlow 1960 designer clarified to New York Occasions Style’s Elizabeth Paton.

‘That is me simply actually eager to create with my sister. And respecting her type and respecting her eye and simply eager to be in a inventive house with her.’

When requested in the event that they have been already planning a second collaboration, Nicole exclaimed: ‘I say we do a track! I say we go in a totally totally different course.’

Dwelling candy residence: After the dinner, Elliot was seen driving Sofia and a bunch of associates away from the restaurant

Gal buddies: The blonde beauty- who boasts 6.6M Instagram followers – later Instastoried a selfie alongside her ‘ladies’ Tess Kemper and Ali Meller

Siblings: Earlier that day, Sofia nearly reunited with her huge sister Nicole Richie (L) to advertise their REVOLVE trend collaboration, which launched Might 10

The 39-year-old Home of Harlow 1960 designer clarified to New York Occasions Style’s Elizabeth Paton: ‘I do not contemplate this a star collaboration. It is a household collaboration. That is me simply actually eager to create with my sister’

When requested in the event that they have been already planning a second collaboration, Nicole exclaimed: ‘I say we do a track! I say we go in a totally totally different course’

Sofia – who was dropped by Choose Mannequin Administration – responded: ‘Truly, I might love that. That’d be stunning.’

Richie – whose rap alter ego is Nikki Fre$h – added: ‘We’ll go on tour. Purchase our tickets!’

HOH x Sofia – ranging in value from $78 to $228 – was all The Easy Life alum’s concept, however they did not technically co-design something, they merely produced particular person items.

4-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie adopted Nicole when she was 9 from Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss, and Sofia is his youngest daughter with ex-wife #2 Diane Alexander.

Sofia – who was dropped by Choose Mannequin Administration – responded: ‘Truly, I might love that. That’d be stunning’

Ranging in value from $78 to $228! HOH x Sofia was all The Easy Life alum’s concept, however they did not technically co-design something, they merely produced particular person items