Sofia Richie rocks long leopard-print coat as she heads to Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills

Sofia Richie was noticed trying trendy as ever as she stepped out to dinner in Beverly Hills this Thursday.

The 22-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie draped herself in a long leopard print coat as she headed over to the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa.

Her eatery of selection is called after chef Nobu Mastsuhisa – whose restaurant Nobu Malibu is known for being a Kardashian sizzling spot.

Sofia, who final 12 months bought out of a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, additionally confirmed off her present outfit on Instagram.

She posted a string of selfies to her Instagram web page in which she posed up a storm at residence whereas wrapped in her animal print coat.

In a single snapshot she let her hair fall in entrance of her face as the glare from the flash on her cellphone digital camera obscured her even additional.

‘Boyfriends at all times late,’ she vamped in her caption hinting that she may need been anticipating to be picked up by her beau Elliot Grainge.

Elliot, whose father Lucian Grainge is the CEO of Common Music Group, has joined the household enterprise and began an indie file label.

Sofia dated Scott for greater than two years earlier than they broke up final 12 months, briefly reunited after which cut up for good.

Kourtney and Scott have retained a famously shut and amicable relationship as they co-parent their youngsters Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

In the course of the present season of Maintaining Up With The Kardashians Scott revealed that his shut co-parenting bond with Kourtney brought about issues for him and Sofia.

He even claimed that Sofia gave him an ‘ultimatum’ demanding he select both her or the mom of all his youngsters.

Though he tried to have Sofia change into ‘extra of a precedence’ he felt that she was ‘wanting to push Kourtney out’ of the equation, he alleged.

Over the course of this season Kourtney has repeatedly discovered herself irritated at her household intimating that she and Scott ought to reunite.

Early in the season throughout a household dinner Scott himself stated: ‘Kourtney is aware of that finally we’ll get married and dwell a very good life.’

Nevertheless on the collection finale this week Scott shared that he’s ‘coming to phrases’ with the concept he and Kourtney could by no means get again collectively.

‘The truth that we’ve what we’ve is superb, and I’m grateful for that,’ he stated, declaring: ‘Our children are pleased.’