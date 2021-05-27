Sofia Richie spends her ex Scott Disick’s 38th birthday HOUSE HUNTING with her new beau

Sofia Richie and her new beau Elliot Grainge had been noticed attending an open home in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon – which occurred to be her ex Scott Disick’s 38th birthday.

The 22-year-old social media persona and her boyfriend saved it informal as they seen an on-the-market residence earlier than stepping exterior and taking a brief stroll.

The couple was first romantically linked earlier this 12 months, though that they had been acquaintances for a number of years earlier than the beginning of their relationship.

The home regarded fashionable and really giant with a partial stone façade exterior and mature olive timber exterior.

Richie was seen carrying a white t-shirt tucked right into a pair of sunshine pink slacks whereas spending time with Grainge.

Her beautiful blonde hair was tied again into a good bun and she or he additionally carried a black purse that was slung over her left shoulder.

The style trade determine notably sported a large white facial masking to maintain herself shielded from COVID-19 amid the continued state of the pandemic.

Grainge wore a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of black pants as he seen the open home with his girlfriend.

Richie has been relationship the 27-year-old music government since April, when Leisure Tonight initially reported that the 2 had entered right into a relationship.

A supply particularly famous that the couple was primarily having fun with one another’s firm, as they expressed, ‘Sofia and Elliot are completely happy collectively and having enjoyable.’

The insider additionally commented that the 2 had ‘been pals for years’ and remarked that ‘Elliot can also be shut with Sofia’s brother, Miles.’

The supply concluded by talking about her new beau’s relationship with her family members, as they famous: ‘It’s totally good for Sofia so far somebody who her household approves of and likes.’

Previous to turning into concerned with Grainge, Richie was notably in a high-profile relationship with Scott Disick, who was 16 years her senior.

The previous couple was first seen collectively in Could of 2017 once they had been noticed getting shut in a number of separate places.

The 2 went on to develop their relationship over the subsequent few months, with the social media persona’s household expressing concern concerning the 38-year-old’s way of life and the way it may have an effect on her in the long term.

Rumors a couple of potential engagement for the couple swirled all through 2019, though their connection appeared to have suffered within the early months of 2020, as they started to spend much less time collectively.

The pair formally break up up in Could of that 12 months, with Disick’s closeness to his former accomplice, Kourtney Kardashian, being named as a major issue of their relationship’s ending.

Though they briefly reconciled two months after they initially separated, Richie and her former boyfriend broke up for the second time in August of 2020 and have remained aside ever since then.