Sofia Vergara celebrates the seventh anniversary of her first date with husband Joe Manganiello

She’s been married to her actor sweetheart Joe Manganiello for 5 years.

However Sofía Vergara and her husband celebrated a distinct anniversary on Monday night after they marked seven years since their first date.

The 48-year-old Fashionable Household star and the 44-year-old True Blood actor confirmed off some of their greatest seems to be whereas having fun with top-of-the-line delicacies at the standard Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

On the city: Sofía Vergara, 48, glowed in the night time in a stunning floral-print off-the-shoulder costume as she loved a date night time on Monday with her husband Joe Manganiello, 44

Sofía was a burst of colour due to her vibrant off-the-shoulder Veronica Beard costume, which was embellished with beautiful floral designs.

She elevated her 5ft7in stature with a set of black platform heels, and he or she complemented her plant-covered outfit with a inexperienced leather-based purse with a thick gold chain.

The Colombia-born star wore her brunette locks parted down the center and styled pin straight.

She spiced up her ensemble with a number of necklaces and chains, together with a strand with a stunning massive emerald that matched her bag.

Again in black: Joe was a research in contrasts, as he eschewed Sofía’s colours and opted for a low-key untucked charcoal button-up shirt with a black blazer and black denims

Fierce: He added a set of leopard-print boots and sported his regular rugged salt-and-pepper goatee

Joe was a research in contrasts, as he eschewed Sofía’s colours and opted for a low-key untucked charcoal button-up shirt with a black blazer and black denims.

He added a fierce set of leopard-print boots and sported his regular rugged salt-and-pepper goatee.

The 2 regarded too good to not share it, so the Chef actress posted some images from the romantic night to her Instagram account.

The lovebirds acquired shut in a single selfie, with Joe displaying off a blissful smile whereas Sofía grinned playfully.

‘Feliz first date anniversary❤️❤️❤️,’ she captioned her put up. ‘7 años [lovestruck emojis] luuuv uuuuu.’

She appeared to be loving her dinner in a second photograph as she held up a chunk of meat between her chopsticks.

Nobu is a well-liked spot for superstar sighting due to its upscale sushi and different Japanese dishes, and it is a common favourite of the Kardashian–Jenner clan.

Earlier than leaving residence, Sofia confirmed off her outfit in the mirror for her 21.9 million Instagram followers.

She and Joe had their first date in the summer season of 2014, and the two acquired engaged on Christmas Day of that yr.

They have been married lower than a yr later in November 2015 in a ceremony in Palm Seashore, Florida.

