Soft stance on women’s education and jobs

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki has said that the Taliban, the new ruler of Afghanistan, is committed in principle to the education and jobs of women and girls. At the same time, he appealed to the world to show ‘mercy and sympathy’ to help millions of people of the country in this hour of need.

Muttaki told the Associated Press that the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no problems with the US. He called on the US and other countries to release the $10 billion that the Taliban had to take over Afghanistan on August 15 following the rapid military offensive in the country and the sudden, U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani. The ban was imposed after leaving the country in secret.

Speaking in his local language Pashto, Muttaki, speaking in his local language Pashto, said in the yellow-brick foreign ministry building in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, “It is not in anyone’s favor to destabilize Afghanistan and weaken the government of Afghanistan.” Muttaki acknowledged that there is outrage in the world over the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on girls’ education and women in the workforce. In many parts of Afghanistan, high school girls in seventh through 12th grades have not been allowed to attend school since the Taliban came to power, and many female civil servants have also been ordered to stay at home.

Taliban officials have said they need time to make separate arrangements for men and women in schools and workplaces, in line with their serious interpretation of Islam. Muttaki, however, said the Taliban had changed. “We have made progress both administratively and politically by interacting with the country and with the world,” he said. With each passing day, we will gain more experience and make more progress.

Muttaki said that in 10 of the country’s 34 provinces under the new Taliban regime, class 12 girls are going to school, private schools and universities are running smoothly and all women who have previously worked in the health sector are back to work. I have come “This shows our commitment to the principle of women’s participation,” she said. The foreign minister claimed that the Taliban had not targeted their opponents, but announced a general amnesty and provided some security. Leaders of the former government are living in Kabul without any fear, although most of them have left the country.