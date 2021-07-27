Softball Is Back in the Olympics, and So Are 10 Veterans of 2008

TOKYO – At the 2008 Olympics, Kaleigh Rafter was 21 and represented Canada although she had yet to complete her college softball career. Still, she believed she would likely not have the chance to compete in the Olympics any longer, as her sport had been excluded from the permanent program.

“I remember saying to my roommate, ‘I’ll never be 34 on this team,’” Rafter, a receiver, recalled recently. “It won’t be me. I’ll be out of the sport by then.

“And then of course I’m here.”

Not only is Rafter back for the Olympics, her Canadian teammates Lauren Regula, Jenn Salling and Danielle Lawrie are too. Yukiko Ueno, Eri Yamada and Yukiyo Mine from Japan are too. And then there’s Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott from the United States, as well as Australia’s Stacey Porter. All 10 players are taking part in this tournament more than a decade after competing in the 2008 Games.

“It’s kinda crazy that there are 10, and it’s really cool,” said Porter, 39, an infielder and Australia captain.