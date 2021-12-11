Software breach stirred the internet! Software breach stirred the internet and Threats for small and big companies – Software breach stirred the internet! Threats for small and big companies

Terming it as the biggest breach of the last decade, Amit Yoran, chief executive officer of cyber security company Tenable, said it was the biggest breach in the history of modern computing.

A major breach in a software ‘tool’ used extensively around the world has posed a threat to many small and big organizations of the world. Adam Meyers, senior vice president-intelligence at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, said: “The Internet is devastated. People are trying to fix this dent.

He said on Friday that the “bug” was “ready to cause complete harm” within 12 hours of its existence.

According to Meyers, this could prove to be the biggest dent to computer systems in the past several years. Until this is fixed, it gives criminals, spies and novices alike easy access to internal networks. Through this, they can steal important data, add malware and erase important information.

