Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya escape a road accident reckless driver | Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya survive the accident

News oi – Trisha Gaur

PY 01 CJ 0008 | This is the number of the vehicle on which actor Kunal Khemu got angry today. Kunal Khemu has lodged a complaint on this vehicle number and its driver on social media and requested Mumbai Police to take immediate action in this regard. It’s about this morning.

On Sunday morning, Kunal Khemu, along with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya, started having breakfast. He had a neighbor with him and two children of the neighbor. Only then a road accident with them would have happened due to someone else’s mistake.

Sharing a story about this on his Instagram, Kunal wrote – This morning I went out to have breakfast with my wife and daughter. We had a friend and two young children in the car with us. Then this car kept trying to overtake us from behind us. Without giving a horn. Not only this, after a lot of effort, this car overtakes us and forcefully applied the brakes in front of our car.

Because of this, I also had to apply very fast brakes, due to which the children sitting in the car were very scared. After this the driver of this vehicle came out, started making lewd gestures and abusing us. Despite his refusal, he continued to do so when he saw that there were women and children in the car. I want immediate action should be taken on this kind of insolent behaviour.

Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 22:41 [IST]