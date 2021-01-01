Soha Ali shared Inaya and Jeh photos: Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of Inaya and Jeh first Rakhi

Soha Ali Khan has shared a very beautiful picture of daughter Inaya Naomi Kemu and Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Jahangir (Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh). The unique love of brother and sister is seen in this picture. This was Jahangir’s first Rakhi at the age of 6 months and on this occasion Didi Inaya fell in love with her younger brother, which seems to be captured in this picture.

Soha Ali Khan wrote only ‘First Rakhi’ in the caption with this picture. Sharing this picture, he has also tagged Kareena Kapoor.





Earlier, Inaya had also tied rakhi to Timur and Soha had shared a photo of her. Both the children are seen sitting on their parents’ laps and performing Rakhi rituals. While sharing this photo of Rakhi, Soha wrote about the loss of Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son and daughter Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.



Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena came to Maldives for a holiday with their two children. She had planned this beautiful trip on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday and the actress also posted some amazing pictures of the occasion on Instagram. He returned from the Maldives on Sunday, the day of the Rakshabandhan.

